Can Camilla Take the UK Throne? Look

Camilla Parker Bowles gained new prominence in the chess of the British monarchy after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Married to Charles Philip Arthur George, 73, the eldest son of the monarch who assumed the throne yesterday as King Charles III of the United Kingdom, Camilla has the title of “Queen Consort”. However, despite her status, she has no place in the line of succession to the British throne.

The title of “Queen Consort” was received during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Elizabeth II’s reign, the platinum jubilee, as a show of “public approval” by the royal family.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know that you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that when the time comes, Camilla will be known as the Queen Consort as she continues her loyal service,” Elizabeth II said at the time.

Camilla’s title was already a discussion in 2005, at the time of her marriage to the then Prince of Wales. A statement published on Charles’ official website said that she would receive the title of “Princess Consort” when her husband assumed the throne. However, the term is unusual, as traditionally a king’s wife is recognized as a “queen consort”.

The “Queen Consort”‘s primary role is to “provide moral and practical companionship and support” to the reigning monarch, Buckingham Palace reported. The royal family’s official website notes that “unless otherwise decided, the queen consort is crowned with the king, in a similar but simpler ceremony.”

Thus, Camilla has no political or military powers or monarchical rights. The throne can only be inherited and cannot be taken by members who marry into the royal family. Even her status as “Queen Consort” is not for life, as it depends exclusively on her maintaining her relationship with Charles III, as reported by the British newspaper Independent.

troubled marriage

Born on July 17, 1947, Camilla faces resistance from part of the population due to the history of her relationship with Charles and the memory of Lady Di, still very dear even 25 years after her death.

Charles and Camilla’s wedding took place on April 9, 2005. The union, which had high media coverage, was controversial from a political and religious point of view, since the Anglican Church did not accept the marriage of divorced people.

Until then, the last “Queen Consort” of the United Kingdom was Isabel Bowes-Lyon, mother of Elizabeth II, who received the title after her marriage to King George VI. She maintained the status until her husband’s death in 1952. After her daughter assumed the throne of the monarchy, she became known as the “Queen Mother”.