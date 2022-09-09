Ceiling for MEI was expanded; check the new earnings limit

Recife, Thursday, September 8, by Guilherme Lopes — Are you by any chance a MEI? If your answer is yes, then know that the earnings cap for your entrepreneur category has been increased. Therefore, it will be possible to scale your profits considerably, so know that this article is very important for you, because if you were waiting for the right moment to start growing your business. So know that the time has come.

Therefore, be sure to write down the most important information presented in this matter. Well, staying informed about the rules regarding the CNPJ as a MEI is very important to be able to take advantage of all the advantages of being a micro entrepreneur.

Therefore, read this article very carefully, because if you were avoiding scaling your earnings so as not to break the ceiling of the individual micro entrepreneur, know that this expansion will be perfect for you. In addition, it will allow you to increase your monthly earnings. Read now and understand everything at once!

What is an MEI?

First, what is an MEI? The meaning of this acronym is individual micro entrepreneur. That is, this category of CNPJ is very suitable for beginners or entrepreneurs who have small and medium-sized businesses.

However, to become an MEI, you must meet some simple requirements. But, if you are just starting out in the world of entrepreneurship, you certainly meet these requirements.

In general, you must not be the owner, administrator or partner of any other company; have a maximum of one registered employee and, finally, have an annual turnover of up to R$ 144 thousand reais.

Thus, to become a micro entrepreneur, simply access the entrepreneur’s portal, create an account and fill out a form with information, for example, trade name, category of your enterprise and address. Remembering that some documents, such as your CPF and RG, will be required during registration. In this sense, have them at hand during your registration.

New earnings cap for MEI

How was the new ceiling for micro entrepreneurs defined? First, it is necessary to remember that the old ceiling was R$ 81 thousand reais. Thus, this limit was in effect for 4 years. However, a month ago, Senator Jayme Campos (DEM-MT) presented a project that would change the limit to R$ 130 thousand reais.

However, when approving the project, the chamber changed the text, which changed the limit, which would be BRL 130,000, to BRL 144,000. As presented in the G1, on August 31st.

So if you are an individual micro entrepreneur and you were dissatisfied with your ceiling, know that you can now earn almost twice as much profit as you could before the expansion. Therefore, this will allow many entrepreneurs to invest in their businesses and thus leverage their earnings, all being an MEI.

Therefore, this is a great opportunity to grow your company, without having to deal with all the bureaucracy of changing your CNPJ type. Did you like the news? Don’t forget to visit our blog SUPERPIX DIARY.