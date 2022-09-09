Ceni revives the Sudamericana final 10 years later, now as coach

Considered one of the greatest idols in the history of São Paulo, Rogério Ceni is one game away from reliving a film that marked his trajectory as a football player almost ten years ago.

Finalist of the Copa Sudamericana after winning, yesterday, Atlético-GO on penalties, the now coach won his last title as an athlete precisely in the Conmebol tournament.

The fact took place precisely on December 12, 2012. At Morumbi – stage of yesterday’s duel against Goiás – São Paulo won the continental title in an atypical match.

After drawing 0-0 with Tigre in Argentina the week before, the São Paulo team, that day, opened up a two-goal lead in the 1st half. Annoyed, the visiting team’s players made a mess during the break. The fight even involved São Paulo security guards. The opponents ended up not returning to the game and the referee determined the victory of São Paulo.

Rogério avoids making comparisons between the two moments, because now he only helped to take the team to the final — in the other he was champion and only didn’t lift the trophy because he let striker Lucas, who was leaving for Europe, do this gesture.

“Sleeping champion and ready to play a final has a brutal difference. If on the 1st we are champions, you can be sure I’ll sleep happy. Until then, it’s a final. It’s different to go to the final and be champion”, said the former goalkeeper.

Watershed?

The “new final” will be on October 1st, in Córdoba, Argentina. It is a match that could be a watershed for São Paulo in 2023 because, in addition to the title, it guarantees a place for the champion in the group stage of the next edition of Libertadores.

Even with the euphoria of the crowd, Ceni preaches respect to Independiente Del Valle, opponent of the Copa Sudamericana decision.

“Being champion is what marks it. We are 90 minutes away against a good team that has been standing out in South American football for years. They have also won this competition,” he warned.