Charles begins reign in a country mourning the death of Elizabeth II – 09/09/2022

King Charles III will make his first speech this Friday (9) to the British, very shaken by the death of Elizabeth II at age 96, which ended a historic reign of seven decades.

After months of ill health, Elizabeth passed away on Thursday (8) at the Scottish castle of Balmoral.

The family gathered at the castle during the day, and after his passing, the 73-year-old heir became the new monarch by the name of Charles III.

After spending the night in Balmoral, he and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, left the official residence for London, 800 km away, where he will be officially proclaimed King on Saturday morning.

Charles III’s first pre-recorded speech will be shown this Friday at 17:00 GMT (14:00 GMT), as part of 10 days of carefully planned events spanning decades.

The Succession Council will meet on Saturday at 10:00 am (6:00 am GMT) at St James’ Palace in London and the proclamation will be read in public one hour later from a balcony of the residence, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“During this time of mourning and change, my family and I will feel comforted and supported by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection that the Queen enjoyed,” Charles said on Thursday, as he became the oldest sovereign at assume the British throne.

The government of Liz Truss, the new prime minister appointed by Elizabeth II on Tuesday in the last official act of her long reign, led an extraordinary council of ministers on Friday.

The cabinet expressed “unity in its support of His Majesty King Charles III”, a spokesman said after the meeting, which ended with a “minute of silence”.

Elizabeth II was “one of the greatest leaders the world has known”, Truss said during a tribute in Parliament.

The bells of every church in the country, including St Paul’s Cathedral and Westminster Abbey in London, rang at noon in honor of the late monarch.

And an hour later, 96 cannon volleys were fired at various points in the United Kingdom in honor of the monarch’s years of life.

As a sign of respect, the Premier League suspended all football matches for the weekend.

– Charles III will have “difficulty to reign” –

“I loved her. She was the only worthy authority left in the country,” lamented Paul White, 48, on the London Underground with a newspaper in hand.

“Charles III … will have a hard time reigning after her, but I will support him and his family,” he said.

Photographs of a smiling Elizabeth II at various stages of her life monopolized the front pages of British newspapers on Friday.

As Britons and foreigners gathered with flowers and photos in front of Buckingham Palace, tributes were paid from around the world, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Empire State Building in New York.

US President Joe Biden praised a “statesman of unparalleled dignity and steadfastness”.

The Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, praised Elizabeth II’s “many achievements and contributions”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Elizabeth II had “authority” in the world but did not intend to travel to London for the queen’s funeral.

– King’s Speech –

Before the address to the British, the new king will have his first audience with Truss and will meet with officials responsible for preparing his mother’s grand state funeral, which will be attended by monarchs, heads of state and heads of government from across the world. world.

Elizabeth II’s coffin is due to travel in the next few days from Scotland to London: she will be veiled, honored and buried at a state funeral that should not take place for 10 days.

The queen came to the throne at just 25 years old and her 70-year reign set several records.

After Elizabeth’s great popularity, the future of the British monarchy promises to be more complicated with Charles III, less appreciated by public opinion.

Britons prefer their eldest son William, 40, and his wife Catherine, who alongside their young children George, Charlotte and Louis are considered a more modern family.

The official mourning will end with a final farewell to the monarch at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Charles’ coronation ceremony will take place on a date yet to be determined. Elizabeth had to wait more than a year before the official event that made her queen.

