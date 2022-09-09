Charles III begins reign in search of simplified monarchy and more active political role

O King Charles III begins this Friday, 9, the transition from the longest reign in British history with a meeting with the Prime Minister Liz Trussin office for just 72 hours, and a speech to the nation, mourning the death of Elizabeth II.

If his mother’s challenge was to lead the United Kingdom through the twilight of the British Empire, the new king will face the challenge of, with his own ideas, finding a place for the House of Windsor in the 21st century, amid the UK’s worst economic crisis in 40 years and separatist yearnings in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

At 73 years old, Charles III will still have to help the country overcome the loss of a monarch that marked the lives of practically all Britons. Only elderly people older than the King himself remember Britain under George VI, who died in 1952, when the then Prince of Wales was just 4 years old.

For this, Charles III, who has been preparing for the post for decades, has as one of his main objectives to simplify the monarchy, in part to reduce its consumption in the public treasury. As king, he will be able to fully put this plan into action.

King Charles III Addresses Commonwealth Event in Rwanda: Experts Expect More Active Political Role Photograph: EFE / EFE

The end of the second Elizabethan era promises to be an important transition, not only because of the death of a beloved queen, but also because Charles will bring his own ideas to a job he has spent his entire life preparing for.

“The style will be very different,” said Vernon Bogdanor, a professor of government at King’s College London who has written about the monarchy’s role in the British constitutional system. “He will be an active king and will likely push his prerogatives to the limit, but he will not go beyond them.”

Charles also did not hesitate to delve into complicated political issues. He has regularly spoken out for religious tolerance and against Islamophobia, which some credit with helping to silence a possible backlash against Muslims following a series of deadly terrorist attacks carried out by Islamic extremists in London in 2005. or do nothing, but found a role,” said Professor Bogdanor.

From tabloids to maturity

Aged after decades of waiting for his turn to ascend the throne, Charles lacks his mother’s charisma. His weaknesses and frustrations were mercilessly dissected by the media; his pet hobbies, from architectural criticism to organic farming, were often derided; His marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, which crumbled amid tabloid headlines and mutual accusations of infidelity, remains for many the defining event of his public life.

At the lowest point in Charles’ public life, in the mid-1990s, some critics went so far as to say that the scandalized heir had lost his right to be king and that the crown should skip a generation, going to the eldest son, Prince William. , which was not tarnished by public blemishes.

Nothing, of course, compared to his marriage to Diana. From 1991 to 1996, the percentage of people who said they believed Charles would make a good king dropped from 82% to 41%, according to polling firm Mori. But Diana’s death proved to be a turning point: Charles worked with Tony Blair, the prime minister at the time, to encourage his mother to honor Diana’s memory, amid a national wave of grief, and then began to rehabilitate. your own image.

He has made it. Few Britons now shy away from the king’s prospect, even if he sometimes seems more like a sympathetic old man than a national patriarch.

Married since 2005 to Camilla, with whom he was romantically involved before and during his marriage to Diana, Charles has found stability in his personal life. With the death of his father, Prince Philip, aged 99, last year, he became paterfamilias of the House of Windsor. Camilla, 74, who will carry the title of queen consort, is a robust and respectable presence beside him.

But Charles takes charge of a royal family that has been rocked by a series of upheavals: a bitter falling-out with his youngest son Prince Harry and his American actress wife Meghan and the unsavory ties to his brother Prince Andrew. . with financier Jeffrey Epstein, which resulted in a civil lawsuit against Andrew accusing him of sexually abusing a teenager. Charles has struggled to keep rebellious family members in line.

Queen Elizabeth II, longest-lived monarch in UK history, dies

On the outskirts of Buckigham Palace, the dawn, however, was one of mourning and sadness. Biomedical scientist Isabelle Tesfaye arrived in front of the Palace with flowers to pay tribute. “It’s a very sad day for all of us, but I’m happy to be able to be here at this very special time for the British people,” she said.

Wealth manager Natasha Percy-Baxter cried with her boyfriend in front of the Palace and describes the moment as a shock or a strong wave that passed through her. “It’s a very sad time for all of us, I’m still trying to process everything,” she lamented.

For Percy-Baxter, what most marked the years of the monarch’s reign was the constancy in power. “She was a stability for the UK and we’ve had a lot of ups and downs over the last few years. She was a safe haven. It was great to have someone like her in our lives. She was an amazing woman and when you look at all that she’s accomplished while right after your career, working until your last day is very inspiring”, he said.

The Brazilian and cleaning supervisor Patrícia Andrade, who has lived in London for six months, says that, even though she has lived in the country for a short time, she also feels sadness with the death of the monarch. “It will mark her death a lot. A woman who worked until the last day of her life representing the country and I hope her legacy will live on through the years”, she said. / COM NYT. COLLABORATED VERIDIANA JORDÃO, SPECIAL FOR ESTADÃO IN LONDRES