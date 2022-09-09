Charles is unprepared to take the throne, says historian

With the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II today, the new king of the United Kingdom is Charles III, the son of the monarch who died at the age of 96, after occupying the royal throne for 70 years, since 1952. Historian Bruno Biasetto during the UOL Newsstated, however, that he does not see the new king being able to take the throne at this time.

“I cannot see Charles as a figure capable of appeasing even English politics between Conservatives and Labor or different factions of the Conservative Party. I think he is unprepared to say the least to play this role,” he began.

“I’m pessimistic about the death of Queen Elizabeth. I’m a little pessimistic about things that can happen. I hope to be proven otherwise,” he concluded.

Biasetto also highlighted that the United Kingdom is experiencing a moment of political and economic instability, and that he also does not see the newly sworn in as Prime Minister Liz Truss prepared to face the challenges.

“I think Liz Truss is an extremely unproven prime minister, unprepared, in a very difficult context of inflation, right? From an economy exposed to things from abroad, the lack of gas, the lack of oil. rising unemployment as well”.

Queen Elizabeth II: BBC prepared for 25 years how the funeral coverage will be, says journalist

“I recently spoke to a person who said that the BBC itself has been preparing for 25 years how the Queen’s funeral will be covered. Everything has its meaning”, said journalist Vivian Oswald during her participation in the UOL News.

She also stated that there are even rules to be followed by the broadcasters. “The BBC presenter who is live at the moment is wearing a black jacket, a black tie and a white shirt. It’s how he needs to be at the moment when he may have to make the serious announcement of a solemn news like this”, he explained. Is it over there.

Queen by accident: how Elizabeth II came to the throne after her uncle's resignation

“She didn’t grow up expecting her to be queen. It was for her uncle to have been king, and for their uncle’s children to have been the future kings and queens. I think there’s this fact that she was prepared for improvised and misfortune. Misfortune marked her life twice. When her uncle abdicated and when her father died prematurely. We cannot forget that her father was not even 60 years old when he died, which at the time for the standard of living in England was a absurd”, said the historian Bruno Biasetto during the UOL News.

He also pointed out that the “surprise” ended up contributing even to a more empathetic personality of the queen. “This fact that she had to be brought to the center of events, sort of by surprise, ended up generating a personality that tried to seek a lack of initial preparation through empathy.”

