Check dates, times and where to watch the Volleyball World Cup semifinals

Credit: Reproduction / FIVB

After two weeks of the Volleyball World Cup, this Saturday (10th) the finalists of the competition will be announced. With Brazil on the court, Poland, Slovenia and Italy are fighting for the two spots in the big decision, which takes place the next day and defines the great champion of the tournament.

Seeking to make up for the 2014 and 2018 finals, Brazil will again face its main rival in volleyball: the Polish national team. The hosts eliminated the United States in a great match, which ended with controversy due to Nicola Grbic’s challenge in the last game point, during the teams’ rally.

On the other hand, Renan Dal Zotto’s team left Argentina on the way, counting on Leal’s impeccable performance. The Cuban, naturalized Brazilian, scored 25 points in the match, being the top scorer and who was fundamental for Brazil’s classification in the 3-1 victory.

In the other semifinal, the other host country seeks to make more history at the World Cup. Slovenia, which eliminated Ukraine in the quarterfinals, faces Italy, one of the great favorites for the title and which dispatched France, in one of the best games of the competition, with the Azzurri winning by 3 sets to 2.

Where to watch the semifinals and when will it be?

The two matches of the Volleyball World Cup semifinals will take place on Saturday (10). The game of the Brazilian team against Poland, in Katowice, opens the semifinals at 13:00 (Brasilia time), while at 16:00, Slovenians and Italians duel for a place in the big decision on Sunday (11), at 16:00.

The matches will be broadcast on SporTV 2, Grupo Globo’s channel, which broadcast much of the competition live. In addition, Fans will bring you all the details of everything that best happens in the matches.