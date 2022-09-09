Check out the first trailer for the sequel

THE Netflix today (8) released the first trailer for the sequel Between Knives and Secrets 2whose launch is scheduled for December 23. See the suspenseful, star-studded preview above.

The streaming platform also released a poster, which highlights the character of Daniel Craig:

The film brings the return of Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, who this time travels to Greece to unravel a new and mysterious crime involving an all-new cast made up of Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson and Edward Norton.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is part of the line-up of Toronto International Film Festival this year and will be released on Netflix in December 23.

