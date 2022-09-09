Check out what is known and what remains to be known about the case of the lead singer of Banda Sedutora beaten by a couple before the show | Pernambuco

Share on WhatsApp

The confusion began when the band arrived at the venue to perform and parked the vehicle behind the assailants’ car. Check out what is known and what remains to be clarified about the case:

Soraya Oliveira said that the attacker is a military policeman named Albenir and that he was drunk. A woman who would be his companion also participated in the attacks. In a statement, the Civil Police said the couple was not identified.

The g1 also sought out the Military Police and the Social Defense Secretariat (SDS) to find out if the man is a military police officer, if he is being investigated and what measures have been taken, but he did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

What motivated the aggression?

The musicians and producers got out of the vehicle to take instruments and equipment to the stage and two singers, Soraya Oliveira and Bruna Leão, stayed in the car. According to Soraya, the man knocked on the window asking the singers to get the car out of the place.

After Soraya asked the man to wait and warned that “the musicians were coming”, the man reportedly started urinating next to the car window. “We were already wearing our boots, microphone in hand. I got up and asked him to stop, because a woman was there”, he said, in an interview with g1, on Thursday.

After that, the assault began, which was recorded by security cameras.

How did the aggression take place?

Singer of Banda Sedutora is beaten by man and woman before cheesy show

Images show the woman who participated in the assaults opening the car door and, after a brief argument, pulling Soraya Oliveira by the hair. The singer tries to defend herself and is also attacked by the alleged military police with a hair pull and, already fallen to the ground, also by punches (see video above).

The images also show the alleged military police officer giving at least seven punches to the woman, who is down.

“She opened the door and I got up. She grabbed my face and started hitting me. He came from behind and started punching me several times in the face. I was lying on the floor,” said Soraya, adding that the attacker bit her. one of her breasts.

1 of 2 Bruised face of singer Soraya Oliveira, lead singer of Banda Sedutora — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp Bruised face of singer Soraya Oliveira, lead singer of Banda Sedutora — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp

The band went to the Vitória de Santo Antão Police Station to file a complaint, which is investigating the case. The incident report was registered at 4:44 am on Wednesday, as bodily injury and damage/depredation.

In a statement, the Civil Police confirmed that “investigations have been initiated and continue until the case is elucidated”. The g1 also contacted the PM and the SDS to find out if the Internal Affairs investigates the case, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

Soraya Oliveira was taken to a hospital. There, she underwent examinations and then was discharged. On social media, where she posted a video recounting the assaults, she appeared with bruises all over her body.

2 of 2 Soraya Oliveira sitting, with her whole body bruised, in a video image published on social networks recounting the aggressions — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Soraya Oliveira sitting, with her whole body bruised, in a video image published on social networks recounting the aggressions — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo