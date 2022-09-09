check schedules for the 2nd week

Abhishek Pratap

O Rock in Rio 2022 starts its 2nd week this Thursday (8) and, so you don’t miss anything, we’ve separated the schedules of the most awaited shows for the next few days!

Read more: Rock in Rio 2022 LIVE: where to watch the 2nd week?

Between the 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th of September, Cidade do Rock will host 32 concerts only on the two main stages, these being the World it’s the sunset. Check the schedule:

Schedules for the 2nd week of Rock in Rio 2022

It is worth noting that it is possible that, despite the schedule being closed, it is possible that the schedules change at the last minute – as happened last week, when Iron Maiden switched time with the band dream theater; and the time change in the show of headliner Justin bieber affected the other concerts on Stage Mundo.

More details can be found on the official Rock in Rio app, which allows users to mark the attractions they don’t want to miss on their agenda and trigger notifications.

See the times of each show:

08/09 (THURSDAY)

world stage

  • CPM22 – 6pm
  • The Offspring – 8:10 pm
  • Måneskin – 22:20
  • Guns N’ Roses – 0h10

Sunset stage

  • Duda Beat – 3:30 pm
  • Gloria Groove – 4:55 pm
  • Corinne Bailey Rae – 7:05 pm
  • Jessie J – 9:15 pm

09/09 (FRIDAY)

world stage

  • Initial Capital – 6pm
  • Billy Idol – 8:10 pm
  • Fall Out Boy – 10:20 pm
  • Green Day – 0:10 am

Sunset stage

  • Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley – 3:30 pm
  • John – 4:55 pm
  • 1985: The Homage – 19:05
  • Avril Lavigne – 9:15 pm

09/10 (SATURDAY)

world stage

  • Djavan – 6pm
  • Bastille – 20:10
  • Camila Cabello – 10:20 pm
  • Coldplay – 0h10

Sunset stage

  • Bullet Desire and guest – 15:30
  • Gilsons invites Jorge Aragão – 16:55
  • Maria Rita and guest – 19:05
  • CeeLo Green – 9:15 pm

9/11 (SUNDAY)

world stage

  • Ivete Sangalo – 6pm
  • Rita Ora – 8:10 pm
  • Megan Thee Stallion – 10:20 pm
  • Dua Lipa – 12:10 am

Sunset stage

  • Liniker invites Luedji Luna – 15:30
  • Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares – 16:55
  • Macy Gray – 7:05 pm
  • Ludmilla – 21:15

