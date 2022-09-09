check the latest news about payroll loans

The release of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loana credit modality sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro and which will allow program beneficiaries to borrow money and have the installments deducted directly from the benefit payment.

With the release of the loanmany people have been looking for news about the payroll loan of the Brazil aid. Check out the latest news below.

What is consigned credit? Payroll credit is a type of loan in which the beneficiary has the amount of the installments charged directly on the payroll. The discount is made directly from salary or retirement. Therefore, it is aimed at public servants, formal workers, retirees and INSS (National Social Security Institute) pensioners.

Who can make payroll loans? In addition to families receiving Auxílio Brasil and those that already had access to payroll-deductible credit (workers with a formal contract, civil servants, retirees and INSS pensioners), citizens who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) will also have access to credit. consigned.

In which bank to take out the Auxílio Brasil loan? The Auxílio Brasil payroll-deductible line of credit can be requested through any bank or financial institution – and not only through Caixa Econômica Federal, as is the case with the modality intended for MEI (individual microentrepreneurs) or informal workers.

In a press conference at Palácio do Planalto, the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, said that the federal government already has almost 17 financial institutions approved and able to grant the Auxílio Brasil loan.

When will the Auxílio Brasil loan be released? There are just a few days left to start releasing the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan, which was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in early August and now depends only on regulation by the Ministry of Citizenship.

Even though it has not yet been officially authorized, the Auxílio Brasil loan is already being offered by some banks. The process, however, is just an anticipation of data collection. Credit can only be released after regulation by the federal government.

What is the Auxílio Brasil loan amount? The Provisional Measure that created the Auxílio Brasil loan also increased the payroll loan margin, from 35% to 40%. The government has determined that 5% of the new payroll loan margin may be used to withdraw and pay amounts due for credit card expenses. The rest (35%) is for personal loan. In other words, Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries will be able to commit up to 35% of the benefit income to the payroll loan.

What are the risks of taking out the Auxílio Brasil loan? Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil who are interested in applying for the payroll loan need to be aware of the interest charged, which can be up to three times higher than other payroll loans on the market, such as those for retirees or civil servants.

The economist and professor of Financial Markets at the University of Brasília César Bergo warns people to be aware of the harassment of financial institutions and not to fall for scams, and emphasizes the importance of financial education, especially for this lower-income audience. “This alert is important so that people can act rationally and not emotionally. [na aquisição de empréstimos]”, he said, in an interview with Rádio Nacional.

“Often, they have no idea what interest is, what a loan is”, he explained. “Suddenly she takes on a debt, then what she receives to be able to support herself is already little and gets even smaller. Because the main objective of this help [Auxílio Brasil] It is [beneficiar as] people who are often completely out of the job market and have no other income”, he adds.