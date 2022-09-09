Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2517 contest; prize is BRL 57.6 million

posted on 09/08/2022 20:00 / updated on 09/08/2022 20:35



(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Thursday night (9/8), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled SIX lotteries: Mega-Sena contests 2517; Quina’s 5944; the 2415 of the Dupla Seine; the 2362 of Lotomania; the 1829 of Timemania and the 653 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

























Mega Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 57.6 million, had the following dozens drawn: 01-05-06-16-22-39.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 9.8 million, had the following numbers drawn: 18-30-31-46-73.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 300 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 01-03-12-15-22-24-30. Lucky month is November.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 1.9 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 02-08-12-17-26-27-28-39-44-45-46-48-49-57-66-72-77-85-87-88.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 100 thousand, presented the following result: 05-14-34-44-55-56-61. The heart team is the Strengthfrom Ceara.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 03-10-14-22-26-34 in the first draw; 02-13-16-28-31-37 in the second draw. The estimated prize is R$ 6.5 million.

