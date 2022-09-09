Chevrolet Equinox EV 2024 has versions and more images

With prices starting at $30,000, GM answers a question we asked a few days ago about the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, an electric car that needs to be affordable to have volume in front of the competition.

For the American market, the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV arrives in 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, 2RS and 3RS versions, with images of these options being revealed as well.

By the way, GM’s price proposal is without the federal bonus and does not include other taxes, fees, options, etc.

Today, basically at that price, it would cost US$ 22,500 in the 1LT version without options, shipping and others, but as GM itself says in the statement, it is the “dealer who sets the final price”.

The Equinox EV 2024 is apparently medium in size, with something around 4.70 m in length.

With a trunk close to 500 liters, with a total of 1,614 liters, the Chevrolet Equinox EV 2024 will be manufactured in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, and will be exported to 45 countries, including Brazil, where GM has already confirmed its arrival in 2024. .

It will reach the American market with 2WD and 4WD versions, with the former having 213 horsepower and 33.5 kgfm, while the latter will have 294 horsepower with 47.8 kgfm.

According to GM, the Equinox EV 2024 will have a range of up to 483 km, indicating 75 kWh batteries, given that the range is greater than that of the Chevrolet Bolt, but it is known that it will have a smaller battery with 402 km of range and the AWD version. with 451 km, using the larger battery.

On an 11.5 kW charger, 55 km are obtained in just one hour of fast charging, and can be recharged at up to 150 kW, which gives you an extra 115 km in just 10 minutes.

With power supply function, it can provide up to 3kW load for extra equipment.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV will have a complete package of equipment, including Super Cruise, HUD, premium sound system, 360-degree monitoring, 17.7-inch multimedia, wheels up to 21 inches, and ADAS+ package.

Chevrolet Equinox EV 2024 – Photo Gallery