Chevrolet Introduces All-Electric 2024 Equinox By Investing.com

By Michael Elkins

Chevrolet unveiled the new 2024 Equinox EV on its website on Thursday, the third electric vehicle introduced by the automaker this year. The all-electric SUV is designed to help modern families make a seamless, confident and uncompromising transition to electric vehicles.

“We are at a turning point where EVs will be the primary choice for the next generation of customers and Equinox EV will lead that charge for us,” said Mary Barra, president and CEO of General Motors (NYSE:) (NYSE:{ {239|GM} }) (BVMF:). “With the flexibility of GM’s Ultium platform, we are bringing vehicles to market at almost any price point and for all purposes.”

The new Equinox EV comes with a starting price of around $30,000 and is expected to be the most affordable EV in its class. In addition, it will also be available with up to 300 miles of range estimated by GM on a full charge.

“The Equinox EV is an EV for everyone,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “It’s an affordable game-changer, offering an uncompromising experience with more features that won’t change your daily routine – except you no longer have to stop at the gas station.”