children arrived shortly before the mother’s death

Prince William was photographed arriving at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. He drove a car carrying two of the queen’s children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wife of Prince Edward. The children arrived shortly before Queen Elizabeth II dies, aged 96

According to the BBC, Prince Charles was at the castle. Prince Harry was on his way without his wife, Meghan Markle, according to a spokesperson. The Duchess of Sussex is in London and must meet you later.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, William’s wife, also did not land in Scotland with her husband. She stayed at Windsor Castle with her children George, Charlotte and Louis, who today had their first day of school at a new school.

Elizabeth had been placed under medical observation on Thursday (8) and her immediate family members were informed and traveled to the scene.

In power for 70 years, the queen had been experiencing health problems. In October of last year, she spent the night in the hospital and had to rest. Elizabeth was also diagnosed with covid-19 in February, when she was already vaccinated. Months later, she revealed that she was “very tired and exhausted” after contracting the virus.