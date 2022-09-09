Club prepares tempting offer of R$ 78 million and can announce the hiring of striker Rony, from Palmeiras

Shirt 10 is one of the great names of Verdão

Fluminense v Palmeiras - Brazilian 2022
Great shirt 10 of Palmeiras, current leader of the Brasileirão, Rony may be leaving Brazilian football to live a new challenge in his career. One of the main names in Abel Ferreira’s team, ESPN Brasil reports that a Qatari club could make official a great proposal and take Rony out of the São Paulo giant in the coming months.

According to the source, Rony’s staff gave the green light for a Qatari club to advance interest in the striker. The source also claims that the value of the purchase of shirt 10 can reach 15 million euros (more than R$ 78 million). The agreement between the parties can be sealed in the coming months.

The name of the interested party is still a big question for everyone. There is also no information on whether Palmeiras will accept such a price to sell the player, although the figures are quite high for Brazil’s standards and, above all, for a 27-year-old striker.

Rony has been defending the colors of Palmeiras for two seasons and is the top scorer in the club’s history in Libertadores, a competition that was champion twice in a row, being one of the greats of Abel Ferreira’s team.

Palmeiras, who fell in Libertadores, will return to the field next Saturday, at home, against the Juventude team, the lantern of the Brasileirão.

