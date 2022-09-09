Confirmed for Brazil, Equinox EV debuts in the US as the ”affordable electric SUV”

Just like the Jeepthe Chevrolet brand announced a relevant novelty in the universe of vehicles with 100% electric propulsion.

GM presented this Thursday (8) the Equinox EV, a midsize SUV for Brazilian standards and which is confirmed to be offered in our country.

The novelty will be manufactured in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, an important detail to make the model more commercially competitive here, since it will arrive in Brazil exempt from import tax.

The great appeal of the Equinox EV, at least in the US, will be the competitive price within the electric SUV segment, in the case of Chevrolet starting in the $30,000 range.

With this, GM’s strategy in North America will be to position the model as the gateway for families who want to make the transition to 100% electric SUVs.

Chevrolet Equinox EV 2024 Image: Disclosure

It remains to be seen whether, considering the Brazilian exchange rate reality, the Equinox EV will arrive in our country at attractive prices.

Anyway, the model pleases for its credentials revealed this Thursday.

According to Chevrolet, the Equinox EV will have a range capable of reaching around 500 km depending on the configuration.

By default, the Equinox EV will be equipped with front-wheel drive and an electric motor capable of delivering 213 hp and 33.5 kgfm of torque. There will also be a catalog with all-wheel drive (eAWD) and a healthy 294 hp and 47.8 kgfm of torque. In both cases, the Equinox EV should deliver an optimal level of performance.

Chevrolet Equinox EV 2024 Image: Disclosure

A positive point also for the connectivity and technology content that the Equinox EV will be able to offer, especially its multimedia center with a 17.7” screen.

In the US, the Equinox EV was also announced with Super Cruise, a system that gives the vehicle virtually autonomous driving over a network of roads mapped in the US and Canada.

According to GM, the Equinox EV will reach the North American market only at the end of next year. Here in Brazil, therefore, the electric should be available perhaps only from 2024.