Cooperative promotes cooperative experience in the midst of nature

Recently, a group of 60 people, including employees from all areas, cooperative members and representatives of the Board and Technical Council of Unimed Londrina, participated in an immersion in cooperativism. The activity was a singular initiative, subsidized by Sescoop/PR and carried out by Cooptur, a tourism cooperative.

intercoop – Held at the Ninho do Corvo Ecological Reserve, located in the municipality of Prudentópolis (PR), 380 km away from Londrina, Intercoop provided participants with moments of interaction with nature and activities focused on intercooperation, an essential competence for cooperativism. “It was a very special moment of coexistence in which we shared the same feelings, where management, superintendence, managers, employees and cooperative members were side by side helping each other towards a common goal. From this experience, we learn that it should also be like this in everyday life”, explains Human Development analyst Rosângela Martins Ferreira.

amazing experience – For the cooperating doctor Najat Nabut, this was a surprising experience that left as the most important learning experience how important individual work and dedication are for the collective result. “The participants experienced the team spirit and the activities carried out provided moments of great learning, but also relaxing”, she says. “We were able to experience the Tirolesa e Rapelesa which I had never participated in, it was an opportunity to overcome our personal limits. The trajectory in search of results, when done with cooperation, becomes lighter and easier”, highlights the doctor.

Activities – Among the various activities and dynamics experienced by the group, there were zip-lining in the waterfall and rappelling on a stone wall. Collaborator Elias Pedro da Silva Junior, BI analyst, considered the experience unforgettable. “I thought it was incredible that Unimed Londrina provided employees with an event with this format and theme, I am grateful for the opportunity to go through this experience. We experienced very pleasant moments, which brought together theory and practice in a playful and relaxed way”, he says.

well rated – The Human Development manager, Lucia de Almeida Baum says that the event was very well evaluated by the participants, including the board. “We will do our best to promote again next year,” she concludes. (Unimed Londrina Press)