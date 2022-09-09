Corinne Bailey Rae performs a romantic and intimate show with a great trio at the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio 2022 | Rock in Rio 2022

Corinne Bailey Rae feels at home in Brazil and that was clear at this Thursday’s show (4) at the Sunset Stage, at Rock in Rio 2022.

The English singer was cast for the “Divine Feminine” party, the theme of this 4th day on the secondary stage, and presented the greatest hits of her 16-year career.

But for the Brazilian public, this plural doesn’t say much.

Audience chorus to sing Corinne Bailey Rae’s hit ‘Put Your Records On’

“I don’t know how to sing anything, just this one from the soap opera,” says one of the people humming “Put Your Records On” in the audience.

Someone else agrees and increases the chorus before the show. The novel in question is “Páginas da Vida”, from 2007.

The repertoire of the performance is divided with songs from the three albums: “Corinne Bailey Rae”, from 2006, “The Sea”, from 2010, and “The Heart Speaks in Whispers”, from 2016.

The debut album, which drew attention to Corinne’s name in R&B, remains the protagonist, with six of the eleven songs on the set.

The jam session atmosphere that the singer had already promised in an interview with g1 is confirmed in “Till it happens to you”, with a beautiful guitar solo.

In fact, the Englishwoman doesn’t even need a lot of people on stage to show what she came for.

In addition to her who plays guitar, guitar and a tambourine, there are only three musicians on stage, one on drums, one on guitar and another on keyboard. And they put on a great show.

Charismatic, she says good night, thanks in Portuguese and is applauded by a considerable audience at Sunset.

Corinne Bailey Rae sings Bob Marley’s song on the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio

“Is this love”, by Bob Marley, is one of the ones that stirs the audience. The song has been part of Corinne’s repertoire for at least three years. She also sang in 2019 when she came to Brazil for the Rio Mounteux Jazz Festival.

“Trouble Sleeping” wins chorus among the most literate in Corinne and applause from the general public.

It is the escalation to the biggest hit of the English. “Girl, put your records on” sings with the phones in the air. Corinne goes to the front of the stage and does an a capella moment with the audience.

Corinne Bailey Rae performs a romantic and intimate show on the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio

In the end, it was what everyone was there to hear (and that’s okay).

The romantic “Like a Star” yields a great sweetheart moment in the final stretch of the show. It is the second biggest success of the English singer, who ends the presentation completely in love with Brazil. And the public, for her.