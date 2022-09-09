Corinthians x Fluminense: ticket information for the tricolors | fluminense

Fluminense decides a spot in the grand final of the Copa do Brasil on the 15th (Thursday), at 8 pm, when they face Corinthians, in the return game of the semifinal clash at Neo Química Arena, in Itaquera-SP. By common agreement between the clubs, tickets for the tricolors will be sold by Fluminense itself. The sale will be made online only and will start this Friday, according to the priority below.

09/09 (Friday), 10 am – Redemption at the Sócio Futebol Experience Program (at nense.com.br)

09/09 (Friday), 15:00 – Member sale (at nense.com.br, in the “Tickets” tab)

09/09 (Friday), 20h – Sale to non-members (at fluminensefc.futebolcard.com)

Tickets cost R$ 90. There will be no half-price or gratuities;

Fluminense will make 200 tickets available for redemption of members, 100 of which are exclusive to residents of São Paulo (for 600 points) and 100 available to members from all over Brazil (for 700 points);

– TICKET WITHDRAWAL IS MANDATORY FOR ALL FANS (both for redemptions and for tickets purchased over the internet). Check pick up locations and times:

ATTENTION! There will be no ticket pick-up at Neo Química Arena. All fans must collect their tickets in advance and will only be able to enter the stadium surroundings with their tickets in hand.

– Sunday (11/09), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Monday (12/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (13/09), from 10 am to 8 pm

São Paulo – Restaurante Garota da Vila (82, Rua Júlio Diniz, Vila Olímpia-SP)

– Wednesday (14/09), from 19:00 to 23:00

– Thursday (15/09), from 1 pm to 4 pm

ATTENTION! Tickets that are not picked up in Laranjeiras can be picked up in São Paulo on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be NO ticket pick-up at the stadium. We recommend that residents of Rio de Janeiro pick up their tickets in advance at the club.

To collect the ticket, you must carry an official photo document and the ticket voucher, in addition to the card used for the purchase (if the purchase was made with a third party card, present a copy of the card, a copy of the card holder’s document and statement in the cardholder’s own handwriting authorizing the withdrawal).

