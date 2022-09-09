Cover of ‘The Economist’ compares Bolsonaro to Trump and says the president is preparing his ‘big lie’ about the elections | Elections 2022

The English magazine “The Economist”, one of the political and economic publications with the greatest repercussion in the world, makes a comparison between President Jair Bolsonaro and former US President Donald Trump on the cover of this week’s edition. The magazine says that Bolsonaro prepares the “big lie” about the elections.

The cover image shows Bolsonaro in profile and, in the background, Trump’s shadow over the Brazilian flag. The headline reads: “The Man Who Would Be Trump”. Just below, a sentence: “Bolsonaro prepares his Big Lie in Brazil”.

Trump lost the 2020 elections in the United States, but since then he continues to say that there was vote fraud and does not accept the result. His supporters stormed the Capitol, home of the US Congress, on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to reverse the defeat. The episode became one of the most threatening to American democracy in history.

The article in “The Economist” that explores the subject of the cover is titled: “Win or lose, Jair Bolsonaro poses a threat to democracy in Brazil”. Then the text reads: “All signs are he’s going to lose the election and he’s going to say no.”

In the first paragraphs, the report by “The Economist” recalls that Bolsonaro appears in second place in the polls and states that he is likely to lose the dispute.

The magazine also cites that Bolsonaro has been repeating that he will accept the result as long as the election is “clean and transparent”.

According to the magazine, Bolsonaro’s insinuations about possible irregularities are unfounded and he never presents evidence to support the suspicions.

The Economist also claims that elections in Brazil are clean and transparent, and that the system is secure and “hard to tamper with.”

“Here’s the point: Bolsonaro keeps saying the polls are wrong and he’s on his way to winning. He keeps insinuating, too, that the election can somehow be rigged against him. He doesn’t offer any credible evidence, but many of his supporters believe him. He appears to be laying the rhetorical foundations to denounce electoral fraud and deny the voters’ verdict,” the magazine said in the report.

The report also mentions that Bolsonaro was one of the last world leaders to officially recognize President Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in 2020. The text states that Bolsonaro has “authoritarian instincts” and that he usually exalts the Brazilian military dictatorship.