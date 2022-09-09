CPM 22 delivers nostalgic hits, plays Cássia Eller and makes a speech against guns at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

CPM 22 always seemed to know well what the Rock in Rio audience expects when watching their shows: a succession of nostalgic hits from the time when the band was one of the leaders of the emocore movement, in the early 2000s.

In his previous performances at the festival, in 2015 and 2019 (with Raimundos), he excited the audience by following the recipe for success to the letter.

But this Thursday (8), when opening the festival’s main stage program in 2022, the group took more risks: it included a heavy version of “For now”, a song recorded by Cássia Eller (in 2022, the singer would have turned 60. years), in addition to singles released in recent years, which had a lukewarm reception from the public.

CPM 22 singer gets emotional with audience at Rock in Rio

The show was the first of CPM 22 at Rock in Rio after the departure of drummer Japinha. In 2020, a sexual conversation between the musician and a 16-year-old fan was released on the internet, which took place in 2012. The chosen replacement was Daniel Siqueira, also a member of the band Garage Fuzz.

With the titan Sérgio Britto on stage, the band’s new lineup (which also includes bassist Ali Zaher) played “Tudo vale a pena”, a song in partnership that came out in 2022. Titans also entered the setlist.

Lesser-known tracks from the group’s heyday also appeared, such as “Apostas & Certainties”, from the 2005 album “Felicidade Instantânea”. moved the vocalist Badauí.

CPM 22 plays hits and audience sings along with the band at Rock in Rio

The usual hits “I don’t know how to live without you”, “Days ago” and “Yesterday” – all from the album “Chegou a hora de recomestar” (2002) – also excited.

The presentation was also marked by a political speech made by the vocalist. “I want to make a toast to this incredible moment. Not only of the festival, but of our lives. After everything we’ve been through, we can be here, everyone gathered together. Thank you so much for this positive energy. country needs: positivity,” he began.

“It’s no use for us to love each other here, everything being wonderful, these seven days of festival, and then leaving here and washing hate on the internet for free, hating people for nothing.”

“Because Brazil has always been a dear country, the country of diversity. This festival encompasses all things: equality, diversity, respect, love.”

“That’s what we need in this country, not hate. A festival of culture that values ​​art. A country that has culture, that values ​​culture, doesn’t need weapons. Because weapons kill people, right?” Badauí, amid protests against President Jair Bolsonaro in the audience.

