Cracolândia: city hall will admit drug users – 09/08/2022 – Daily life

The management of the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), draws up a plan to intern drug users who attend cracolândia evaluated “with lowered consciousness” and “at risk of death”. The use of ambulances is planned to carry out the removal to the Cantareira General Hospital, in the north of the city.

According to the work plan to which the Sheet had access, there will be vacancies for voluntary, involuntary and compulsory hospitalizations and the structures must prevent escapes.

The screening will be done by health agents who will go through the scenes of use. Each person approached will have the data entered in a register and the medical record analyzed by the teams.

The project developed by the Health Department in partnership with the Nova Esperança Philanthropic Association, a social organization contracted to manage the actions, establishes three screening criteria according to the level of cognitive impairment caused by drug use.

According to the document, users “without acute mental disorders and clinically healthy (healthy)” will be taken “voluntarily” to the Emergency Siat, a tent set up by the Redenção program on Helvétia Street, where the largest concentration of drug addicts is currently.

From there, they will be taken to the Centro de Convivência Integral to be opened on Rua Boracéa, in Barra Funda, west of São Paulo, with a capacity for up to 40 beds. The cost will be BRL 568,575.25 per month after implementation, estimated at BRL 993,500. Vehicles owned by the municipal program to treat drug addiction will be used to transport drug users.

Asked if the action would be a kind of joint effort for the hospitalization of chemical dependents, the executive secretary of Strategic Projects of the city hall, Alexis Vargas, denied it. He did not want to detail, however, what the new project will be like. Sought, the management of Ricardo Nunes (MDB) also did not explain how the new equipment will work, only said that “it is in the elaboration phase”.

The work plan of the Integral Living Center includes activities such as supervised medication, meditation, recreation and sports programming. A reception unit will be created to house the regulars who have nowhere to live — 30 places will be made available to be occupied for up to six months.

Regarding people who refuse care, the municipal administration said that “they will be respected in their decision as long as there is no risk of death”. There were no details of which criteria will be used for the diagnosis.

Users “with lowered consciousness” will be placed in an ambulance from the Redenção program and taken to the Cantareira General Hospital. Samu will be called in cases of removal of users “with clinical instability”. Once stabilized, these users will follow the same procedure as in the previous criterion.

In the same document, an excerpt questions the autonomy of drug users in relation to their own treatment. “Issues such as the freedom of choice of the chemical dependent are questionable: should he have full right to choose or is there a clinical condition of choice?”

In early June, the mayor announced that 22 drug addicts had been involuntarily hospitalized in the municipality. According to official data from the prefecture, almost half of these users left the treatment within 20 days.

Hospital has been investigated

The Cantareira General Hospital was used as a reference in 2017 during the administration of the then mayor João Doria (PSDB) as part of Redenção. At the time, vacancies were offered in psychiatric clinics after a police action that dismantled the open-air drug fair around Júlio Prestes square.

About three months later, only 17% had completed the four-week detox treatment. Official data from August 2017 showed that of 842 voluntary referrals to psychiatric beds, 108 dependents remained hospitalized. Among the 734 hospitalizations already completed or interrupted, only 122 (17%) of them were taken to the end.

A report prepared by regional councils of medicine, psychology, social work and nursing, Public Ministry, Public Defender’s Office and Comuda (Municipal Council for Drug and Alcohol Policies), in August 2017, pointed out that the hospital had a social worker for 70 inpatients.

Two other hospitals contracted to the city hall to treat drug users were analyzed by the report at the time and it was concluded that there was a lack of structure for care. The city hall, at the time, refuted the accusations and stated that there was “a sufficient number of professionals”.