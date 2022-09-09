Cruzeiro announces new sponsor, which stamps brand on shirt collar

photo: Cruise/Disclosure GIROAgro brand will be printed on Cruzeiro’s uniform in the game against Operrio-PR, for Serie B Cruzeiro announced, on Thursday night (8), a new sponsor. This is GIROAgro, which had previously closed commercial partnerships with Raposa.

The Brazilian agribusiness company starts stamping its brand on the collar of the celestial uniform. The logo will also be on advertising boards in the CTs, on the backdrop and on the club’s social networks.

In addition, GiroAgro will provide consultancy services to Cruzeiro for the improvement of the training centers’ turf. Recently, the Minas Gerais club started to receive official games of the basic categories at Toca da Raposa II, which will undergo renovations.

“GiroAgro arrives at a very special moment in this Cruzeiro reconstruction process, and having partners with their credibility and know-how will help us to accelerate this process”, celebrated Lnin Franco, business director at Raposa.

CEO of GIROAgro, Leonardo Sodr, commented on the agreement with Cruzeiro. “Having our brand on one of the world’s top sports jerseys is a great satisfaction for all of us at GIROAgro,” he said.

“Cruzeiro is going through a new era with the arrival of the SAF, led by a world idol like Ronaldo, and is paving its way back to Serie A with great competence and professionalism,” he added.

The negotiation between the club and GiroAgro was brokered by Ren Salviano, former commercial and marketing director at Raposa.