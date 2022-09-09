Cruzeiro x Operrio: access improves, but Mineiro has records of confusion

photo: Luiz Henrique Campos/Superesportes Some Cruzeiro fans tried to invade the Yellow Sector of Mineiro without properly presenting the tickets

The Cruzeiro fan who went to Mineiro this Thursday (9/8) to watch the match against Operrio-PR, for the 29th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, faced problems similar to those of the last games. Despite the timid improvement in the security of access to the stands, some Cruzeiro residents caused confusion by entering without properly presenting their tickets at the turnstiles.

Many fans left to access the stands at Mineiro close to the time of the match. Due to the long lines to enter the stadium through the Yellow Sector, dozens of Cruzeiro residents forced and managed to break through the security lock to access the upper ring. Some, however, were barred.

Facing Santa Catarina, in turn, the problems were greater. Hundreds of fans jumped the fence and invaded the access area. The Military Police had to intervene with the use of force. The report did not catch this type of occurrence this Thursday.

To contain part of the invasion, the PM used tear gas and tried to block the advance of fans without tickets with clubs. Elderly people, children and women were also affected.

security reinforcement

Responsible for planning and controlling fans’ access to Mineiro on match days, Cruzeiro reinforced security for the match against Operrio. Unlike the other matches of the Celestial Club in the stadium, the inspection was greater already in the queues for access to the esplanade.

Two security guards were placed next to the employees who were pre-conferencing the tickets. Even without directly intervening, the Military Police also closely monitored the process.

At turnstiles, more security. Those responsible for the lookout controlled the inflow of Cruzeiro residents well, but were unable to prevent some occurrences.