Cruzeiro X Operrio-PR – Superesportes

36

1 time Turn up the sound the home supporter.

35

1 time Z Ivaldo crosses another one from the right wing and Reni cuts his head.

34

1 time Despite Cruzeiro’s greater possession of the ball, the main offensive arrivals were from Operrio.

33

1 time J back the attacker of the visitors.

32

1 time Phantom’s number 9 leaves for service.

31

1 time Now Jnior Brando is left on the side of the midfield after colliding with Willian Oliveira.

30

1 time Junior Brandon hanging.

30

1 time Yellow for both.

29

1 time CONFUSED! Jnior Brando has a conversation with Daniel Jnior.

28

1 time Operrio-PR plays close in search of counterattacks. Cruzeiro takes the offensive initiative.

27

1 time Cruzeiro fans make noise.

26

1 time Vanderlei receives medical care and is already on his feet.

25

1 time Jaj crosses from the right wing to a small area, Vanderlei cuts with a punch and is fouled.

24

1 time A tie takes the Operrio out of the Z4.

23

1 time Daniel Jnior runs over Reina in midfield and commits a foul.

22

1 time Filipe Machado tries a free-kick from the middle of the street, but the ball catches on defense.

21

1 time Matheus Costa sets up a line of five in defense with Giovanni Pavani on the left wing after the stoppage.

20

1 time Ball in play again.

19

1 time Too much delay in preparing the fourth referee. Douglas Marques assumes the role of fourth referee.

18

1 time The game remains at a standstill.

17

1 time Michel Patrick Costa Guimares (MG) replaces Douglas Marques, injured.

16

1 time No more for Douglas Marques. Fourth referee Michel Patrick takes the whistle.

15

1 time Fabiano charges a lateral throw from the left to the middle of the Cruzeiro area, but the defense counters.

14

1 time The referee receives medical attention and will try to continue in the game.

13

1 time FELT! Douglas Marques signals to the fourth referee after feeling a sting in the back of his right thigh.

12

1 time FUCK!!! Quickly leaving the visitors in the middle, Jnior Brando raises his head and touches the left with Fernando Neto. The number 8 comes out in front of the goalkeeper and finishes from below for Rafael Cabral’s defense.

11

1 time 1X0 BALL! Fabiano receives with space on the back line on the left and crosses on the bottom in the middle of the area. Junior Brando tries to dominate, but it slips between his legs.

10

1 time Fernando Neto protects the ball in midfield and is fouled by Willian Oliveira.

9

1 time Choro receives pressure on the right side of the defense and is fouled by Filipe Machado.

8

1 time Z Ivaldo crosses from the right wing and Vanderlei cuts a strange punch.

7

1 time Filipe Machado hits the free kick from the left towards the goal and Vanderlei punches it wide.

6

1 time Arnaldo takes down Matheus Bidu close to the corner flag. Marked foul.

5

1 time Large audience in Mineiro.

4

1 time Cruzeiro has not yet lost as home team in the competition.

3

1 time Jaj crosses low from the right wing and Reni counters.

two

1 time PROMPT ANSWER! Jnior Brando receives through the attack’s right midfielder, observes Rafael Cabral outside the goal and kicks for cover. The ball hits the net from outside.

1

1 time LOOK AT FOX A! Bruno Rodrigues receives inside the area on the left, cuts to the right foot and kicks from below. Vanderlei defends.

1

1 time Cruzeiro wears a yellow shirt and blue callus. Worker in his alvinegro uniform.

0

1 time Roll the ball in Mineiro!

0

1 time Teams on the lawn.

0

1 time The Phantom comes from three rounds without defeat.

0

1 time The Fox hasn’t lost in 11 games.

0

1 time Douglas Marques das Flores, from So Paulo, referees the game.

0

1 time Operrio-PR cast by Matheus Costa: Vanderlei; Arnaldo, Dirceu, Reni and Fabiano; Rafael Choro, Fernando Neto and Reina; Paulo Victor, Giovanni Pavani and Junior Brando.

0

1 time Cruise defined by Pezzolano: Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Bidu; Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado and Daniel Jnior; Jaj, Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

0

1 time Operrio comes from victory in the last round, 1×0 over Londrina, after going five rounds without winning.

0

1 time Clearly leader, Cruzeiro hasn’t won for two rounds in Serie B. It comes from draws against Sampaio Corra and Cricima.

0

1 time Game over: Cricima 0x0 Bahia.

0

1 time DUEL OF OPPOSITES ON THE TABLE! Cruzeiro, leader of the competition with 59 points, receives Operrio-PR, 18th place with 30.

0

1 time Nice night in Belo Horizonte: 23C.