Danilo Fernandes will undergo knee arthroscopy and will miss Bahia for the rest of the season | Bahia

Bahia confirmed, on Thursday night, an important low for the rest of the season. Danilo Fernandes, the team’s starter for the year, had a confirmed injury to the right anterior cruciate ligament of his knee and will have to undergo an arthroscopy. As he only has to return to the field in eight months, the goalkeeper will no longer play in this final stretch of the season.

Tricolor’s announcement came minutes before the match against Criciúma, which is valid for round #29 of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and will be played at Heriberto Hülse. Follow everything about the game in REAL TIME.

The club’s doctor, Rodrigo Daniel, spoke about the goalkeeper’s injury, who played his last game in the 2-1 victory over Vasco, in round #26 of the Segundana.

– Danilo Fernandes had his right anterior cruciate ligament injury confirmed, after performing a new image exam. The athlete will undergo a knee arthroscopy for ligament reconstruction and the expected return is eight months.

In 2022, the goalkeeper was present in 36 Tricolor games and conceded 29 goals. With Danilo Fernandes on the field, Bahia had 15 triumphs, nine draws and 12 defeats.

In total, the goalkeeper has 53 matches and one assist for Tricolor.

This isn’t the first time something bad has happened to the goalkeeper this season. In February, Danilo Fernandes was one of those injured in the attack on the club’s bus before the match with Sampaio Corrêa, for the Northeast Cup.

After the attack, the goalkeeper had to undergo a surgical procedure on his eye.

