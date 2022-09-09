Debts: Got unemployed and can’t pay a bill? Here’s how to avoid the dirty name

São José dos Campos-SP, September 8, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Debts scare a lot of people, especially those who became unemployed and can’t pay a bill or several bills. However, there are ways to avoid getting a dirty name.

This is because, currently, there are so-called insurance to avoid default and many companies work with this segment. In practice, debt insurance for those who became unemployed have been around for a long time, but only now have they gained a little more visibility.

In this way, if you unexpectedly lose your job, you will be able to trigger this insurance and pay that installment that was left along the way and would not be able to pay. It’s the diarysp will talk a little more about it.

What is the value of credit life insurance?

If you choose this service, it is called credit life and is not mandatory. Generally, the amount is equivalent to 10% of the installment you will pay. For example, if you bought a car, with a payment of R$ 1,000, when you take out this credit life insurance, you will pay R$ 100 per month.

But, if you make a payment of R$300 to pay for an iPhone 14, you will pay another R$30 monthly in credit life. But the percentage value can also vary at some point if you choose not to have full coverage in the event of dismissal.

In fact, a report by the news portal Uol, on September 8, 2022, shows precisely these possibilities of taking out insurance. In fact, in the same article, there was a 19% increase in demand for this type of insurance between January and June this year.

Is it legal to charge credit life insurance?

Currently, this type of insurance has become common and is within the legal framework of the Consumer Defense Code. However, it is only allowed to charge this service if the customer authorizes it.

Even when making a purchase in high installment, it is possible to request the service, which is provided by another company, and not by the bank. However, the bank cannot oblige the customer to contract, because this would constitute a tie-in sale.

However, the bank or insurance company may eventually refuse to take out credit life insurance, if the person who is going to incur the debt does not have a suitable profile. It is the same case, for example, of those who will hire car insurance.

What is the term of life insurance?

If you take out credit life insurance to avoid having debt in case of unemployment, the term is usually the time the installment lasts. But, if the term was longer than one year, you may need to renew to continue with the benefit. But to avoid debt when you become unemployed, it is worth paying attention to contracts and deadlines.