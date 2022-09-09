Del Valle wins again against Melgar and expects Atlético-GO or São Paulo in the South American decision

On Wednesday night, Independiente del Valle and Melgar faced each other for the return leg of the Copa Sudamericana, at the Monumental Virgen de Chapi Stadium, in Arequipa, Peru. With goals from Brian Diaz (2) and Luis Segovia, the Ecuadorian team won 3-0. Qualified for the decision, now wait Atlético-GO or Sao Paulowho duels on the other side of the key.

Thus, with a 3-0 victory in the first leg, del Valle adds 6 to 0 on aggregate and advances to the grand final of the continental competition. The opponent, Brazilian, leaves this Thursday, in a game that takes place at 21:30 (Brasília time), in Morumbi.

Now, the current Ecuadorian champions are preparing for the South American championship. The match is scheduled for October 1, at the Mario Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba (ARG).

The duel between del Valle and Melgar

Needing to reverse a three-goal deficit, Melgar went on the attack and even scored, in the 17th minute of the first half, with Luis Iberico. However, the referee signaled the striker offside and disallowed the Peruvian goal.

However, it was Independiente del Valle who really opened the scoring. In the 28th minute, Sornoza received a throw on the left, dominated already taking off the marker and left Brian Diaz in front of the goal. The Argentine then played between the legs of goalkeeper Cáceda.

Before the end of the first half, in the 44th minute, Melgar even put the ball in the back of the net. However, the referee called offside again. Again, the scorer and offender was forward Luis Iberico.

On the return of the break, just eight minutes into the final stage, Independiente del Valle scored the second and more than stamped the spot in the great decision of the Sudamericana. In a move from the right, Marco Angulo left Brian Diaz in front of the goal. Shirt 19 then didn’t waste it, hitting Cáceda’s legs again.

Finally, at 43, when the match was going to end without many more chances, the Ecuadorian team put final numbers to the marker. In a counterattack worked from behind, defender Luis Segovia took off with the ball and hit it from the edge of the area. The player still had a deflection in the defense to kill Melgar’s goalkeeper and make the 3-0.

Leave your comment