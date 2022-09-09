Depression and faith marked the end of Nathan’s life, from ‘Bake Off Brasil’

The body of pastry chef Nathan Santos was buried in the late afternoon of Thursday (8) at the Maceió Memorial Cemetery, in the capital of Alagoas.

He died the day before, aged 27, of cardiopulmonary arrest after a heightened peak of anxiety. He suffered from depression and had recurrent bouts of stress.

The family used almost all the money they had on treatment and had to ask for donations to pay for the wake and burial.

Even weakened, Nathan remained connected to the faith, following the principles of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

In December 2021, he came in 2nd place in the final of the seventh season of the reality show ‘Bake Off Brasil’, on SBT. He stood out for his talent in assembling decorated tall cakes.

Born into a poor family, he sold sweets to help around the house. This is where my passion for confectionery came from. He managed to set up his studio and employed several relatives in the business.

In ‘Bake Off Brasil’, he abandoned the competition to take care of “personal problems”. Other participants commented backstage that the young football player was experiencing a moment of extreme emotional fragility.

Weeks later, he was able to return to the program in the Repechage Test. Charismatic and talented, he gained a large following on social media. He had 200k followers on Instagram.

Third place in last year’s edition, Julio Cepe posted a video to honor his friend. “Nathan was one of the most generous people I’ve ever met,” he says.

“He never denied help to anyone. Even when the person reportedly didn’t like him, he always helped. And I didn’t expect anything in return… I could cite hundreds of times that he put himself in the background to help someone else.”







“My happiness is to make others happy”, said Nathan Santos Photo: Disclosure





The confectioner with one of his creations: impressive cakes Photo: reproduction