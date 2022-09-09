Diego Alves, from Flamengo, chooses Santos as the best in Brazil: “They were very successful in hiring” | Flamengo

Used to being the starter most of the time in his trajectory at Flamengo, Diego Alves now lives a different moment, as an option on the bench. But he assured that he is not dissatisfied, as he considers that the team is currently the best goalkeeper in Brazil: Santos.

At 37 years old, Diego Alves said he was proud to be part of the squad that is going to the third Libertadores final dispute in four years.

– There is no unhappiness. What misfortune will there be to be part of the greatest team in America, to play in the third Libertadores final in four? There’s no sadness. It’s true that I had an injury, that of the pubis, which bothered me for a long time. Now I’m fully recovered to help the team, regardless of playing or not. Santos is a deserved starter. I believe he is the best goalkeeper in Brazil at the moment. It was a signing for the present and for the future – analyzed after the 2-1 victory over Vélez Sarsfield.

Diego Alves ends his victorious spell at Flamengo at the end of this season, and called it “persecution” the fact that they decreed earlier this year that he would be in his final stretch at the club.

The goalkeeper praised Santos more and said that he will also be happy if he is champion even without having the chance to play.

– My contract ends at the end of the year, and I am very grateful for everything that happened to me at Flamengo. Funny that we renewed in November of last year and in January they were already saying that we were not going to renew anymore. That’s funny. I never talked about renewal, but I was surprised by this pursuit, this “will not renew with Diego Ribas and Diego Alves”.

– We know the paths he takes, I’m 37 years old, I’m not a boy. I have a contract until December and I will enjoy it as much as possible. I’ve had titles playing, on the field, and now I can crown them with titles in another role. It makes me happy too. The club needs renovation. Santos is the best goalkeeper in Brazil today. They were very successful in hiring him.

The Libertadores final will be on October 29, against Athletico, in Ecuador. Flamengo returns to the field next Sunday, for the Brazilian, to face Goiás, away from home.

