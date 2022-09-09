Diniz, from Fluminense, responds about the Selection, praises Vítor Pereira and defends style: “The titles will come” | fluminense

In a great phase at Fluminense, semifinalist of the Copa do Brasil and fighting for the G-4 of the Brazilian Championship, Fernando Diniz returned to the spotlight in Brazil in 2022 and also attracted European eyes. This week, Portugal’s “Expresso” newspaper published a long interview with the coach on August 31. In his first exclusive since returning to Tricolor, the coach defended his style of play, lavished praise on the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, from Corinthians, and answered questions about taking over the Brazilian team. Check out the main points:

– At the same time that it is difficult, in the sense that people want to win (here in Brazil it is imperative, and in Portugal and in Europe as well, and in Brazil there is a much greater immediacy, as can be seen from the numerous exchanges of coaches compared to Portugal, Spain or England), on the other hand it’s easy because I only know how to do it this way. There is no second option. If I had another option, it might be more difficult, but in that sense, it’s about improving what you do. But I never had the slightest idea of ​​having a plan B for that, of my conception of football. It’s like someone asking you to adapt to a corrupt way of life. There is no chance for me to change my views. Making the adaptations that are necessary to win games is another matter, we are always adapting, everyone wants to win, but winning in a way that has nothing to do with me… it’s not football that I like.

“Football has a way and a taste for me, I would not take any pleasure in coaching a football team simply to win by playing in a brutal way, without valuing the game, without valuing the ball and especially without valuing the players and the people. who watch. That’s where my great love and respect for football lies, it’s the players and the audience that watches”.

– You have to have a lot of conviction in what you’re doing, otherwise you stop. I am an example of this. I started in the Third Division of a state here in São Paulo and, since then, everyone has said “this will never work”. It was the thing I heard most my entire life: “This will never work”. “This is not going to work”, “this is not going to work”, “this is not going to work”. And eventually, when something goes wrong or with a bad result, someone gets up and (says) “didn’t I say this wasn’t going to work?”. So, you can’t fight it, do you? That’s not all that matters, winning the game anyway. If you don’t have a conviction of what you’re doing… we have to be content with the path, with the process of doing it. That way, we will reap results, the results are there.

“I’ve reaped results my entire career. There hasn’t been a big title yet, as people are expecting, but I have many other titles: player recognition and player promotion.”

– Well said, the title may need people to respect me more. I cannot speak for people. The important thing is that I don’t need the title to respect me, it matters what I think about myself, what my family thinks about me, my friends and, in a very poignant way, what the players who worked with me think about me. This is more important than the title. So that brings me closer to winning the titles. The title will come. I’ve won titles too, which they don’t count, when I started my career. It was in smaller divisions. I always gave a lot of practical results, until Audax went to the First Division. I won championships and went up here, in these lower divisions, which are the titles and results that people demand.

– I’m in my fifth season in Serie A do Brasileiro, but I’ve never had the biggest budgets to win. If I’m in a team that has Penafiel’s budget, they demand it as if I had the same budget as Porto, Benfica and Sporting. “Ahh, you didn’t win any titles”, but it doesn’t matter to them if you’re with Santa Clara, Paços Ferreira or Porto. It’s all the same when doing the math for me. I was at Santos last year, which dismantled the whole team and left some players, they had a hiring plan and they didn’t hire anyone that we had agreed upon, and two more players were lost. “Ahh, didn’t win at Santos”, that’s it. I don’t get carried away by that. Anything.

– (…) I focus on work, on what I can improve and be. I really want, maybe even more than everyone else, to win. I do things to win, the team doesn’t play nice to play nice. On the contrary, we play in a way that is closer to winning. Whether it will win or not, we never know. Everything I do is to win the game and this way of building, in addition to winning the game, there is a great deal of respect for the game itself, for what is the essence of the game, for your respect for football, for your love of football . I wanted to be a soccer player because of Maradona, Zico, Careca, Romário, I wanted to be just like these guys. My main idea is to make players what they tried to be. If players can be the best they can be, we’ll be that much closer to winning. Obviously there are other factors, there are powerful opponents.

“But what I do already has its rewards. The titles will come when they have to come. But the label, like Seu Telê had… what can we do with the labels? It’s not a big winner who wins titles”.

– For example, a coach of yours who is here in Brazil, Vítor Pereira, is a coach that I adore. I really like. I like him in interviews, you see who he is, he speaks with a certain simplicity. A non-football person understands everything he is saying. He doesn’t put on decorations, he has a clear game idea. This guy is a good coach regardless of whether he wins or not. What if he doesn’t win? He doesn’t have a problem, for me it’s good. And it may happen that the other, who wins, has the merit of winning, but Vítor Pereira has more content to be able to move forward on another occasion. My assessment is much more tied to the content and the process than simply the final result. I am a bit against the grain of our society, in the inversion of values.

– I don’t make plans. I didn’t make plans to be in Fluminense. I don’t even like to talk about it. I am very happy with what I do today, I live essentially as I used to live at Votoraty and then at Audax. I live giving myself to the maximum, so that the players can play well and that it makes sense in their lives. I will reap what it gives me. My focus is here and now. What will happen next will happen in a natural way, as it has until now.

– For me, it’s natural to be in Fluminense, very natural. I work all day, but it’s work and fun at the same time, I love it. I’m the person who gives training, I love doing what I do and that takes me to some places. It’s how I live and think, I’m not projecting the future. I’m thinking about what will happen in training tomorrow and improving the players. I don’t put burdens on myself. Wherever I am, I will always be doing the same thing: my best, the best for the players, for those around me, trying to do the best for the people who support and watch the football game.

– I think we have a great coach in the national team, Tite. He is extremely prepared, we are very lucky to have him there, really lucky. He’s a guy who has a lot of ability. I do what I believe is best for me. If I’m the coach, I’ll always do that. It is difficult to answer this question (whether Brazil should play more like Fluminense). There are times when the national team is brilliant too, but each one has a way of living and seeing football. I hope Brazil manages to win and win playing well. This is what I want.

