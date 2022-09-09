discover the stages of the disease that usually affects the elderly

Alzheimer’s is constantly associated with forgetfulness, however, this is the final stage of the disease. Despite being a fact, the comparison causes many to stop noticing the symptoms, in time to carry out a treatment that delays forgetting. Therefore, the more information about this condition, the better the chances of quickly identifying the condition.

See too: 2 signs your diet is messing with your mental health

In the first stage there is no dementia

Memory lapses that occur occasionally are normal and as aging accelerates, this happens more often. So, failing to memorize something doesn’t necessarily mean the beginning of Alzheimer’s.

In the second stage, short-term memory seems to fail.

Forgetting phone numbers or taking time to remember names starts to be a sign. They start to have difficulty doing tasks that they performed 10 years ago, but they notice this cognitive decline quickly. In this case, relatives do not perceive it quickly and the proteins responsible for this function in the brain are not produced slowly.

In the third stage, the cognitive impact becomes noticeable.

Close people can notice a difference in the patient’s behavior and if they still remain in a professional activity, they start to interrupt the journey, given the difficulty. In this sense, any new learning becomes a real challenge.

In the fourth stage, mild dementia appears.

At this stage, doctors are able to assess a diagnosis more assertively, because functional problems are visible. Professional and family support is essential, as the person cannot live independently. The notion of time begins to disintegrate, while mental confusion prevents understanding of reality.

In the fifth stage, dementia becomes moderate.

Everyday tasks are no longer a responsibility of those who have Alzheimer’s from the fifth stage onwards. Some are unable to express feelings and identify people correctly, mischaracterizing the world around them.

In the sixth stage, cognitive decline is very severe.

The final stage of Alzheimer’s is represented by the absence of any stimulus and even movements are compromised, causing joint problems. There is a need to guide the person in all basic care and often help them to shower, brush their teeth, sleep and create a palliative routine.