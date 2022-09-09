Dividends: see how to earn even more with stocks and real estate funds – 09/08/2022

Many people decide to enter the financial market to bet on assets that are good dividend payers – profits paid by companies, real estate funds or Treasury Direct distributed on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual basis. But how to reinvest that money to earn even more?

This is the question of many investors. After all, having passive income dropping every month can be quite useful to take a break from the bills. But by reapplying the money, the return can be greater.

“The investor does not necessarily need to repurchase the same asset that originated the payment of dividends, being able to choose what is most attractive at the time of receipt”, says the investment advisor of Manchester Investimentos, Guilherme Palma.