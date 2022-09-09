Dividends: see how to earn even more with stocks and real estate funds – 09/08/2022

This is the full online version for this Thursday’s edition (8) of the UOL Investimentos newsletter. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here. Those who subscribe to UOL also receive two exclusive newsletters about investments.
Many people decide to enter the financial market to bet on assets that are good dividend payers – profits paid by companies, real estate funds or Treasury Direct distributed on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual basis. But how to reinvest that money to earn even more?
This is the question of many investors. After all, having passive income dropping every month can be quite useful to take a break from the bills. But by reapplying the money, the return can be greater.
“The investor does not necessarily need to repurchase the same asset that originated the payment of dividends, being able to choose what is most attractive at the time of receipt”, says the investment advisor of Manchester Investimentos, Guilherme Palma.
Do I need to reinvest in the same asset? The head of analysis at Dividendos.me, Guilherme Gentile, explains that investors can reinvest in the same fund or look for another, more attractive option, according to current returns.
In addition to FIIs, which usually make monthly payments, it is possible to have shares of companies or Treasury Direct funds in the portfolio for this purpose. According to the consultancy TC Economatica, considering only dividends, investments in the market in the last 10 years have recorded the following yields:
- Dividend Yield (metric for payment of dividends by share price) of Ibovespa: 4.12%
- IFIX (Real Estate Funds Index – 7.59%
- Direct Treasury (NTN-B 2023) – 4.66%
- Direct Treasury (NTN-B 2035) – 5.17%
Companies pay dividends, which are a distribution of profits, and interest on equity (JCP, another way of distributing results). This payment is not mandatory and there is no maximum or minimum amount to be transferred to
Why reinvest instead of pocketing the money? Spending the money that falls into the account can be attractive. But for those looking to increase their equity, reinvesting may be the best option.
In the case of Treasury bonds, in some there is also the payment of semi-annual returns, which in practice is the only way to guarantee interest on interest.
Since 2012, Ifix has returned 97.7%, which on average is equivalent to 5.8% per year. If we reconsider the monthly reinvestment of dividends received, the return would be 309.6%, which on average per year is equivalent to 12.5%, that is, more than double, says Palma.
Can I reinvest automatically? In the case of FIIs, some brokers and banks provide automatic reinvestment in the same funds that originated the dividend, says Guilherme Palma, from Manchester. And it says that the Direct Treasury also has the possibility of making the reinvestment automatically, as long as the amount is greater than 1% of the security’s value and above R$ 30.00.
How much is it possible to earn? Remuneration over time depends on the chosen asset, says Palma. But the investment adviser says that it is feasible to receive the amount of the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures inflation in the country, plus 6% per year, on average.
The value is close to that offered by Treasury Direct. The IPCA+ Treasury with maturity in August 2026 gives investors the IPCA payment plus 5.79% per year. Considering the gain of 6% per year with profits, an investor who obtained R$ 15,000 initially would have another R$ 4,500 at the end of five years, reaching R$ 19,500. But you have to consider taxes.
Companies are not obliged to pay dividends, but many use the distribution of profits as an additional attraction for the investor. See companies that paid good dividends here.
There are real estate funds that pay above the basic interest rate. Check it out here.
Is it necessary to pay Income Tax? Obligations with the Federal Revenue are restricted to Treasury Direct, which varies between 22.5% to 15% withheld directly at source. In the case of FIIs, dividends are not taxed, but it is necessary to pay taxes on sales of shares with profits.