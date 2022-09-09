Do workers have the right to withdraw from inactive FGTS accounts?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a kind of savings account for workers who work with a formal contract, where the company deposits an amount equivalent to 8% of the salary every month.

In this way, it is possible for the worker to have several accounts linked to the FGTS, according to the number of records he had in his work portfolio. For each company there is a specific account for deposits.

The active FGTS account is where the current company deposits 8% of the worker’s salary. Accounts that no longer receive deposits, which are related to previous jobs, are called inactive accounts.

Inactive FGTS account

In summary, whenever the citizen starts a new formal employment contract, a new FGTS account is created so that the employer can deposit 8% of the salary every month.

However, when the employment contract is terminated, this account ceases to receive new deposits and is called an inactive FGTS account.

Therefore, whenever the worker starts working at a new company, the current employment account becomes an active account as it receives new deposits.

How to withdraw from the inactive FGTS account?

In short, the worker who is dismissed without just cause can withdraw the entire balance from the active FGTS account, that is, the current employment account. However, with the exception of the worker who is fired without just cause, it is not possible to withdraw the amount from the FGTS accounts. Thus, many people are left with a balance in inactive accounts.

Thus, among the possibilities is the birthday withdrawal, which makes the withdrawal of the FGTS available in the month of the worker’s birthday. Therefore, to have access to the entire balance it should take a few years depending on the amount the worker has in their FGTS accounts.

In addition, there is also the possibility of withdrawing the entire available balance in inactive accounts for those who have rescissions until December 31, 2015.

Image: Jair Ferreira Belaface/ Shutterstock.com