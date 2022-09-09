‘Does anyone believe that in a clean election Lula wins?’, asks Bolsonaro, behind in the polls

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned this Thursday 8th to cast unfounded doubts about the electoral system. He appears behind former president Lula (PT) in the main polls of voting intentions.

“Does anyone think Lula will win the election? Some here, Datafolha, for example, ‘can win in the first round’. Does anyone believe that in a clean election Lula wins? Look what Lula did”, said the former captain in a live broadcast on social networks.

The culmination of Bolsonaro’s journey against electronic voting machines took place in July, when he invited ambassadors to the Palácio do Alvorada and, without evidence, attacks the electronic voting machines and cast doubt on the electoral process. The statements triggered a series of reactions among the authorities of the Republic.

The then president of the Superior Electoral Court, Edson Fachin, asked, although without naming names, that ‘enough with disinformation and authoritarian populism’. The president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), stated that the security of the polls and the smoothness of the electoral process can no longer be questioned.

An Ipec survey released last Monday 5th, commissioned by TV Globo, shows that Lula would have 50% of those valid in the first round if the election took place today, against 35% for Bolsonaro. The PT’s possibility of victory without the need to go through a second round is within the margin of error, which is two percentage points.

(With information from Agência O Globo)