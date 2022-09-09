Does the US iPhone 14 work in Brazil? eSIM adoption raises doubts | Cell

Apple abandoned the physical telephony chip in the iPhone 14 sold in the United States. Consumers will specifically be expected to use eSIM technology to connect to the networks of the country’s main telecom operators. And with that the question arose: will the American iPhone 14 work in Brazil? The question quickly gained traction on social media, given the interest of many travelers who prefer to buy their cell phone abroad to save money.

O TechTudo found that Apple does not have a specific recommendation for Brazilian consumers. The company is limited to explaining that the iPhone 14 sold in Brazil will have a SIM card slot.

However, it is interesting to remember that several national operators – among them Claro, TIM and Vivo, the largest – offer eSIM technology (or virtual chip). From a technical point of view, therefore, it is possible to say that the American iPhone 14 is able to work with any carrier that supports the activation of the line through eSIM.

eSIM has been on the market for a few years, but it remains a mystery to many telecom customers and even professionals in the field. In social networks there are complaints from users who sought help from operators, but had difficulty using technology. Perhaps this is the biggest bottleneck for anyone who brings the American iPhone 14 to Brazil: finding the proper guidance in phone stores.

Among the advantages of eSIM is greater security. The wave of cell phone thefts has thrown open the thieves’ modus operandi, which involves quickly removing the SIM card from the smartphone so that it disconnects from the internet. This procedure is not possible with eSIM, as the virtual chip is always active on the smartphone.

Even so, there are other ways to try to disconnect the cell phone from the telephone network, but, according to industry sources, this becomes more difficult.

Check out the iPhone 14 prices in the US (without SIM Card entry, and taking into account the most basic versions):

iPhone 14: $799

iPhone 14 Plus: $899

iPhone 14 Pro: $999

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,099

These are the values ​​of the iPhone 14 in Brazil (with SIM Card slot):

iPhone 14: BRL 7,599

iPhone 14 Plus: BRL 8,599

iPhone 14 Pro: BRL 9,499

iPhone 14 Pro Max: BRL 10,499

Thássius Veloso traveled to the United States at Apple’s invitation