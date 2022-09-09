Draw of R$ 180 million at Lotofácil da Independência will be Saturday

the bets of Lotofácil special contest They have been on the market since July and this year offers one of the biggest prizes in history: R$ 180 million for one or more lucky ones who match the dozens drawn.

The game is the same as in the regular part, you have to choose from 15 to 20 numbers out of the 25 available on the steering wheel, you win by scoring between 11 and 15 points. Remembering that the more tens you bet, the greater the amount to receive and the chances of winning.

How does the lottery work?

The Lotofácil da Independência draw will take place on September 10, which is now next Saturday, at 8 pm (Brasilia time).

As for the place where the draw will be held, there is no fixed location, and it can take place at the Caixa Auditorium (DF), at the Tietê Bus Terminal (SP) or in one of the regions where the Caminhão da Sorte is passing.

Unlike recurring contests, the Lotofácil da Independência prize does not accumulate. Therefore, if there are no winners in the first range (15 tens), the prize will go to whoever hits the second range (14 tens) and so on.

Where to place bets online?

It became much easier to place bets on Lotofácil da Independência through lottery sites affiliated with Caixa Econômica Federal, such as Sorte Sorte. O luck luck is home to Brazil’s top lotteries and offers a safe place for you to place bets from the comfort of your own home.

Enough register on the platform, select the Lotofácil da Independência option, make your guess and hope to be drawn. Sorte Sorte registers all orders at official lotteries and notifies users every time they win.

Scream Independence with a hefty sum in your pocket! Run there’s still time to place bets on the special Lotofácil!

Strategic pools of BRL 50

The Sorte Sorte platform invites all interested parties to guarantee the Lotofácil da Independência game by participating in the LF-LI-AAK-9E pool being able to compete for the prize for the best cost-benefit, investing only R$ 50 and increasing the chance of winning by up to 2,562 times.

Discount coupon: 180Luck

Take advantage of the exclusive coupon for the first bet and get 20% off. Just enter the coupon at the time of finalizing the bet.

COUPON: 180Luck

How to do it now online?

Check out the step by step to play on the platform:

Register or login if you are already a user . Choose your favorite bubble. Set the payment method. Finish and compete.

Now, fingers crossed and good luck to change your life.