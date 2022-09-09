Dua Lipa enjoys her stay in SP and tries cheese bread and brigadeiro – Cultura

Dua Lipa at Rosekid Festival
Dua Lipa at Rosekid Festival (photo: Wikimedia Commons)

British singer Dua Lipa decided to enjoy the city of So Paulo, trying typical foods such as brigadeiro and cheese bread this Thursday (9/8). The star lived a true tourist’s day and shared with her followers some of her experiences.

In addition to gastronomy, Lipa visited the Lina Bo Bardi Glass House, designed by the famous architect and her Institute, dedicated to the promotion and dissemination of architecture and urbanism.

The official profile of Instituto Bardi shared some records of the moment and declared: “Today we had the pleasure of welcoming singer Dua Lipa at Instituto Bardi. de Vidro, the couple’s home for over 40 years. It was an honor to receive her and to present her with a book about Lina Bo Bardi and the architect’s complete work”. The singer thanked her. “Thank you so much for today,” she commented.

Dua Lipa arrived at Guarulhos airport last Tuesday (6th) to perform in São Paulo on Thursday night (8th) and perform at Rock in Rio on Sunday (11th), the last day of the festival, where be the main attraction of the Mundo Stage.

