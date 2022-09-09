Duo completes 50 games for Corinthians in the year; see top-10 of the most acted

Corinthians has two athletes in its squad with 50 games played this season. In the final stretch of the year, with participation still pending in the Copa do Brasil and in about a third of the Brazilian Championship, Timão sees midfielder Du Queiroz and striker Róger Guedes leading this statistic in the squad.

The first to achieve the feat was Du, who made his 50th match of the year in a 1-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino. A trusted part of coach Vítor Pereira, he led the list of names who played the most in the season until last Sunday, when he had to serve a suspension because of his third yellow card.

It was on that date that Róger also reached the fifth ten games for Timão in 2022. The player, who leads the list of top scorers and direct participation in the team’s goal, celebrated by giving the kick that ended up spread by the goalkeeper and turned into a ball in the net by Yuri Alberto. The party could have been bigger, however, if he had scored a goal in the final stretch of the first half.

The two are one game ahead of goalkeeper Cássio, who has rarely led the way since he arrived at Coritnhians, and two ahead of midfielder Giuliano, who was recently absent because of a crisis of bronchitis. The other pursuers are far behind – see below.

Players who played the most for Corinthians in 2022

