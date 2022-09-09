“Duty accomplished”, says Fux in last session in command of the STF

Minister said that during his administration the Court and its members “suffered attacks in extremely energetic tones and attitudes”

The President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Luiz Fux, said this Thursday (8.Sep.2022) that he ends his term in charge of the Court with “sense of achievement” and “eager for new challenges” on court. The magistrate stated that even “in the face of the most regrettable provocations” the Supreme remained “impervious to provocations”.

The statement was made during his last session of the Supreme Court as president. On Monday (September 12), Minister Rosa Weber, current vice-president, assumes command of the court.

Fux gave a speech extolling the productivity and social impact of the STF and the Judiciary. He also demarcated the institutional performance of the Supreme during the pandemic. Read Fux’s full speech (220 KB).

The president of the Court said that in the last 2 years the Supreme and its members “suffered attacks in extremely energetic tones and attitudes”. According to Fux, there was no “not even a day” in which the legitimacy of STF decisions has not been questioned, “whether by hostile words or by undemocratic acts”.

“In this process of inflection and reflection, but also of reaction and reconstruction, and even in the face of the most regrettable provocations, this Court never stopped working proudly, impervious to provocations, so that the Constitution remained the first certainty of the Brazilian citizen. , the starting point, the path and the point of arrival of national inquiries.”

Fux said that, alongside the other ministers, he worked so that the STF “the firm, lucid and serene voice of the various debates in the country’s political life remained”.

“Day after day, in the exercise of our function, where there was hostility, we built respect; where there was antagonism, we encouraged cooperation; where there was fragmentation, we offered dialogue; and where there was mistrust, we built credibility”declared.

“But we have the humility, however, to recognize that this work is still unfinished. After all, the legitimacy of a Constitutional Court cannot be built or eroded in a single day”said.

The president of the STF also gave a nod to his successor, Rosa Weber. “The serenity and firmness, which are inherent marks of Your Excellency, career magistrate, notable magistrate, whose qualities will certainly be transmuted into countless advances and benefits – both for this Court and for our country”declared.

Before Fux’s speech, Minister Roberto Barroso made a speech in honor of the magistrate.

Said that Fux has “great leadership skills”. Read the full text of Barroso’s speech (107 KB).

“11 years ago, Fux arrived at this Federal Supreme Court, appointed by President Dilma Rousseff. Here too, as a minister, he left his indelible mark, in historic judgments such as the Clean Record Law, campaign financing, outsourcing, individual passenger transport through apps, custody hearings, the legal framework for sanitation and of the Forest Code, among many others”said.