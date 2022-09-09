Dynamic Island: How does Apple’s dynamic notch work for the iPhone 14 Pro? | TC detective

Apple presented its new iPhone 14 line phones at an event held this Wednesday (7). However, the big news was in the design of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, through the new notch format. The Cupertino giant has inserted a dynamic notch that integrates with the system and allows interactions with different applications. But how does it work and what tools does it support? Detective TudoCelular went after the information to explain in detail to you.

















08 Sep

















08 Sep



What does Dynamic Island do?





Dynamic Island – “Dynamic Island”, in free translation – has its actions “provoked” in two ways. It can either react to the action of some application, or be expanded through the user’s touch. The notch enlarges on both sides, with a combination of the pixels and the black sensors, to make for a fluid experience in the animation. The notch can expand when there’s an incoming call, a timer running, or an Apple Music album thumbnail, for example. Even during screen unlocking, the Face ID indicator also “falls” on the screen. Dynamic Island instead of the central part of the screen. In other cases, for example, it can be used to show GPS directions or even sports scores.

How does the new notch work?





In practice, the “Dynamic Island” works through hardware changes in the block that corresponds to the notch. This is all done by two main components: the display itself and the mobile platform. The bezel design has changed for the iPhone 14 Pro series, by positioning the cutout in a more “mobile” and clean way. Thus, the proximity sensors can be positioned behind the screen, unprecedented for Apple. As for the mobile platform, the Cupertino giant managed to act on its A16 Bionic chip to allow this type of dynamic resource to operate continuously, with little energy expenditure and without losing fluidity. It is precisely for these reasons that the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus do not have this feature. The maintenance of the old design of the display and power by the A15 Bionic prevents these models from being able to offer the functionality – that is, not even future software updates will be able to allow this.

What are compatible apps?



