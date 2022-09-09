Economists Evaluate Lula’s Promises

The government plan of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for the presidency, promises an increase in the minimum wage above inflation, but this does not fit within the current limit of the spending ceiling, say analysts consulted by the UOL. The program also proposes changes to the ceiling, but experts are concerned about fiscal responsibility. There may be an increase in interest, dollar and inflation if the change is not made well. The plan also provides for reviewing points such as labor reform. Analysts say some measures are feasible but would face political and business resistance.

The report spoke with Simone Deos, a professor at Unicamp’s Institute of Economics (State University of Campinas); Juliana Damasceno, senior economist at Tendências Consultoria; and Pedro Menezes, economist and founder of the Instituto Mercado Popular.

See what the experts said about Lula’s main proposals for the economy:

Minimum wage

What the plan says:

“We will resume the policy of valuing the minimum wage with a view to recovering the purchasing power of male and female workers and beneficiaries of social security and assistance policies.”

Expert opinion:

Simone Deos, from Unicamp: “All readjustments that were given [no governo Bolsonaro] did not recoup the inflationary loss. But there is a lot of political battle there. There must also be resistance from companies and employers, because the salary means a cost to companies. But from the point of view of the aggregate economy, the greater the wage bill, the greater the consumption demand of families. And that will generate more revenue for companies.”

Juliana Damasceno, from Tendências: “There are expenses, mainly social expenses, which are indexed [atreladas] to the minimum wage. Every time we have an adjustment, we have an impact. To make this appreciation of the minimum wage fit, we would necessarily have to discuss a new rule for the spending ceiling. It is incompatible to have a fiscal ceiling that grows due to inflation and expenses within it that grow above inflation.”

Pedro Menezes, from Mercado Popular: “Raising the minimum wage is a legitimate political choice. [Mas] Dilma’s policy [Rousseff] was very aggressive and led to a minimum wage that systematically grew more than GDP [Produto Interno Bruto]. As a large share of the Budget is linked to the minimum wage, this leads to expenses that also grow faster than GDP. The PT can propose increases in the minimum wage, but it needs to explain how to do this without leading to an imbalance in public accounts.”

Labor rights

What the plan says:

“The new government will propose, based on a broad debate and negotiation, a new labor legislation of extensive social protection to all forms of occupation, employment and work relationship, (…) labor legislation, aggravated by the latest reform.”

Expert opinion:

Simone Deos: “There is a huge political challenge for this repeal. The reform in recent governments has not delivered what it promised. A review of these rules would be welcome to give more protection, especially to informal workers, and also not let wages reach such low levels.”

Juliana Damasceno, from Tendências: “Any change in legislation becomes a factor of legal uncertainty. What would the new legislation be? How does it impact entrepreneurs? Are there adjustments? Okay, if there are adjustments, let’s make them. But how are we going to do that without going backwards?”

Pedro Menezes, from Mercado Popular: “The PT adopts an anti-science stance in this case. The theory was the following: as the new legislation was absorbed by the agents and the labor courts, the impact would begin to appear. After five years, we already have some studies that showed this. labor reduced unemployment. The PT’s thesis [de que o desemprego aumentaria] was not endorsed even by the studies of Made-USP, a research center coordinated by one of the economists most critical of the reform.”

Family Scholarship

What the plan says:

“A renewed and expanded Bolsa Família program needs to be implemented urgently to guarantee income compatible with the current needs of the population.”

Expert opinion:

Simone Deos, from Unicamp: “It is very important that a program with the characteristics of Bolsa Família be resumed immediately. It is also important to have readjustments, because inflation makes people lose purchasing power. cost.”

Juliana Damasceno, from Tendências: “With the current spending ceiling, it’s impossible. Keeping that extra R$ 200 would cost R$ 52 billion. It’s just over half of the budget to pay for the entire public machine [R$ 99 bilhões]. It does not give. What Lula is defending, and I agree, is that we have to change the current design of the program. Bolsa Família was much more focused [em quem precisa mais] than the Aid Brazil. There was a setback.”

Pedro Menezes, from Mercado Popular: “This is a social policy with a much greater impact than raising the minimum wage. The side effects are positive, because they allow the program to be continually reevaluated. In addition, it tends to increase school attendance and generate other positive impacts. The program has been heavily criticized for this transition issue, but the literature indicates that many beneficiaries lift themselves out of poverty in the long run.”

Spending ceiling

What the plan says:

“We are going to put the poor and workers back in the Budget. For that, it is necessary to revoke the spending ceiling and review the current Brazilian tax regime, which is currently dysfunctional and without credibility.”

Expert opinion:

Simone Deos, from Unicamp: “Spending on public investments —social, education, health, technology, science and technology—should not be subject to current revenue limits. These expenditures are transformative, strategic.”

Juliana Damasceno, from Tendências: “My big concern is: how to do this [revogar o teto] without abandoning fiscal responsibility? Rules are not enough, we have to follow them. The truth is, the ceiling didn’t work. We adopted this rule back in 2016 and, since then, we have never sat down to review what we spend. as there is no space [dentro do teto] for Auxílio Brasil and there is room for amendments by the rapporteur?”

Pedro Menezes, from Mercado Popular: “If the PT proposes an irresponsible rule to replace the ceiling, the costs will be immediate, with higher interest rates, the dollar and inflation. The problem is that, if they announce a harsh rule during the election, it can be used to criticize the party. It will probably be the first task of an eventual new minister, as the fiscal risk has grown.”

indebted

What the plan says:

“We are going to promote the renegotiation of debts for families and small and medium-sized companies through public banks and incentives for private banks to offer adequate negotiation conditions with debtors.”

Expert opinion:

Simone Deos, from Unicamp: “The stock of debt that households and companies have accumulated has worsened with the rise in interest rates and the recession. The government has mechanisms for this [renegociar as dívidas]. Renegotiating is not forgiving the debt, but the possibility of extending the indebtedness, with lower interest rates. It’s better for the system as a whole [governo] receive some payment than none”

Juliana Damasceno, from Tendências: “It is important for us to think about this, mainly because of our social status. People are getting into debt to consume the basics. Given this perspective, in addition to the perspective of higher inflation worldwide? of income itself is very weak, which leads to this very high level of indebtedness. This debt is potentiated by the inflationary issue. We do need government action.”

Pedro Menezes, from Mercado Popular: “Besides the fiscal issue, there is also a microeconomic difficulty that economists call ‘moral hazard’. When forgiving a debt, the government sends a signal for agents to get more indebted and ask for new debt forgiveness in the future. I need to limit new policies that require increased spending, as there is no room for everything. Is it worth not increasing spending on Bolsa Família to forgive debts?”

privatizations

What the plan says:

“We strongly oppose the ongoing privatization of Petrobras and Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA). (…) We oppose the privatization of Eletrobras (…). We oppose the privatization of Correios. “

Expert opinion:

Simone Deos, from Unicamp: “It’s a debate that goes far beyond this premise that everything that is private is better and more efficient. It’s questionable, and reality shows it. The second point is: there’s this idea that we’re going to get an excellent price on the sale and fill the public coffers. But it is not the main question. The question is whether the State needs a company in that sector because it wants to have a strategic role.”

Juliana Damasceno, from Tendências: “We have several state-owned companies that do not make a profit. When is it worth subsidizing these companies? When do they provide any return. This is the case with Petrobras. It depends on each case. We need to know how to carry out a privatization, and Brazil does not yet know Otherwise, we may have a worsening in the provision of that service [após privatizá-lo]”

Pedro Menezes, from Mercado Popular: “In the case of Eletrobras, it is a difficult promise to make viable. The shares have already been sold. Will the government spend to buy back these shares? It is possible, but it is difficult, and it is a bad idea. Lula used this promise for the ideological basis PT and PSOL, but it will probably disappoint this public. It is easier to reverse the process of privatization of the Post Office”

What does Lula’s campaign say?

O UOL contacted Lula’s campaign to comment on the opinions of the experts, but had not received a response until the publication of this text.