Economists reduce forecasts for IPCA for 2022, but note widespread inflation and incompatible with BC targets

The 0.36% deflation in August was influenced by the same factors that led to a decline in prices in July: a significant drop (of 2.55%) in administered prices, driven by transport (-3.37%) and fuel (-10.82%). The consumer price index (IPCA) continues to reflect the reduction in ICMS on important items in its composition, as well as a drop in fuel prices. The unraveled indicator, however, continues to point to inflation that is deeply rooted and incompatible with the targets, according to analysts. The average of the IPCA cores was above the ceiling of expectations and the diffusion increased again.

“Short-term inflationary dynamics remain unchanged, with the index still impacted by lower gasoline and food prices”, says João Savignon, economist at Kínitro Capital. The house predicts more deflation now in September, but says that the scenario remains challenging for the Central Bank to bring inflation to the targets, even though the worst moment has passed.

“We believe that market attention will be focused on the pace of inflation after the effects of the tax cuts and the recent gasoline move completely dissipate,” Savignon wrote.

In Goldman Sachs’ assessment, despite deflation, the IPCA for August does not bring a comfortable price horizon. “Given high and widespread inflationary pressure on services, in addition to cores and unmanaged prices, which exceeded expectations,” the bank’s analysts wrote.

“The IPCA is in line with the speeches that BC leaders had this week, that they are still very concerned about inflation and that they should keep the interest rate higher for longer because of that,” said Laíz Caravlho, economist for Brazil from BNP Paribas. The bank forecasts an additional 25 basis points increase in the Selic rate in September.

Luca Mercadante, economist at Rio Bravo, believes that the IPCA for August has already begun to reflect the effects of the BC’s tight monetary policy. “Still, we think that another rate hike in September is appropriate, given that the effects appear to occur more slowly than anticipated,” he said.

Gustavo Cruz, a strategist at RB Investimentos, does not believe that interest rates will be cut in the first quarter of 2023. , he said.

André Perfect, chief economist at Necton, notes that the fall in the index is still concentrated in gasoline, which fell by 11.64% and, alone, represented a drop of 0.67 percentage points in the IPCA. “This shows the size of the distortion that gasoline has made in the index as a whole. Were it not for gasoline, we would be seeing rises in the indicator,” he says. He explains that deflation is motivated by “factors exogenous to the price dynamics itself”, the tax cut, but that prices are still projected to rise.

“In fact, the IPCA will not be 9% higher in 2022, it will be close to 6%, but it will be 6% more on an already very high inflation”, he predicts.

More houses revised IPCA downwards

BofA believes that the reduction in fuel prices should have a smaller impact on the September number, which should present a deflation of 0.15%, in the bank’s projections. BofA analysts calculate that prices should rise again in October, with IPCA of 0.4%. But for the end of 2022, the bank’s forecast was revised down from 6.5% to 5.9%.

XP points out that the upward surprise of the IPCA in August were industrial prices, with emphasis on personal hygiene, clothing and footwear. “Items more sensitive to credit, such as automobiles, were close to stability, reflecting more expensive credit,” wrote economist Tatiana Nogueira. She also highlighted the acceleration of core inflation, which changed from 0.53% in July to 0.66% in August.

“Ahead, we continue to expect deflation for September, in line with the reduction in gasoline prices by Petrobras recently and the pass-through of the lagged tax drop in telecommunications and energy,” said Tatiana. For the year, XP projects IPCA of 6.1%, considering a +5% readjustment in the price of gasoline at the end of the year.

For Itaú, the IPCA should end 2022 at 7%, with a downward bias, given recent results and a new deflation scheduled for September. For the bank’s analysts, the August figure showed “still erratic industrial disinflation” and services at high levels, but no further acceleration at the margin.

