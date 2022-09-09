edict came out; up to BRL 4.1 thousand. Check out!

The notice is out FIOCRUZ IFF Residence! The National Institute of Health for Women, Children and Adolescents Fernandes Figueira is offering 25 vacancies for the Residency Programs in the Professional Area of ​​Health, Uniprofessional – Nursing; and 21 vacancies for the Residency Program in the Professional Health Area, Multiprofessional modality, in the area of ​​​​Health of Chronically Ill Children and Adolescents.

In all, the FIOCRUZ IFF Residence offer 34 higher education vacancies for various professional categories in the health area. The selection process will be organized and executed by its own Commission.

The inscriptions in FIOCRUZ IFF Residence must be made at http://www.sigals.fiocruz.br/publico.do between September 19 and November 4, 2022. The registration fee was set at R$ 230.00.

The objective evidence of FIOCRUZ IFF will apply on December 4, 2022.

See below the index with information about the tender FIOCRUZ IFF Residence:

FIOCRUZ IFF Residence: current situation

Contest history:

Notice published: September 8, 2022

FIOCRUZ IFF Residence: compensation and benefits

Support received:

Candidates enrolled in the vacancies offered in the Selection Process will receive an Education Scholarship for Work at an equal value to the Medical Residency Scholarship, currently in the gross monthly amount of BRL 4,106.09established by Interministerial Ordinance No. 09, of October 13, 2021.

The scholarship payment schedule will be in accordance with the rules of the funding body (Fiocruz or Ministry of Health), as well as the time required for processing by the banking institution. Any delays in the payment of scholarships by Organs funding bodies are not the responsibility of IFF/Fiocruz as the proponent unit of the aforementioned residency programs.

FIOCRUZ IFF Residence: registrations

Applications must be made EXCLUSIVELY online at: http://www.sigals.fiocruz.br/publico.do, from 09/19/2022 until 11/04/2022 at 23:59.

The registration fee for FIOCRUZ IFF Residence was fixed at R$ 230.00.

FIOCRUZ IFF Residence: positions and vacancies

MULTIPROFESSIONAL RESIDENCE

AREAS LARGE VACANCIES COMPETITION VACANCIES PwD * VACANCIES No ** VACANCY I *** DURATION AND REGIME Pharmacy 1 – 1 – 2 years 60 hours per week, full time and exclusive dedication Physiotherapy 1 – – 1 speech therapy 1 – 1 – Nutrition two – – – Psychology 1 – 1 – Social service 1 1 – – Therapy occupational two – – – Total vacancies 9 1 3 1 14 vacancies

NURSING RESIDENCE

SOFTWARE PREREQUISITE BAGS DURATION REGIME Fiocruz MS* Obstetric Nursing Residency – 6 Neonatal Nursing Residency course completion 3 3 60 hours Pediatric Nursing Residency of graduation in Nursing 3 3 2 years weekly, full-time residence of recognized by and dedication Nursing in Human Milk Bank MEC 1 – exclusive residence of Control Nursing 1 – of Hospital Infection

FIOCRUZ IFF Residence: know the stages of the contest

Know the phases of the FIOCRUZ IFF Residence, below:

objective proof

The Objective Written Test will be held on 12/4/2022. The duration of the Objective and Dissertation Written test will be 3 hours.

Multiprofessional Residency

Stage 1 (elimination and classification) will consist of a Multiple Choice Objective Test, with 30 questions, containing 5 alternative answers, of which only one is correct, worth 75 points in total.

The test will consist of 15 questions with a value of 2.0 points each (dealing with Public Health Policies, SUS and its principles such as Universality, Equity, Integrality, decentralization, regionalization, participation and hierarchy) and 15 questions with a value of 3, 0 points each (on the specific areas of Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Speech Therapy, Nutrition, Psychology, Social Work and Occupational Therapy).

Nursing residency

Stage 1 (elimination and classification) will consist of a Multiple Choice Objective Test, with 50 questions, containing 5 answer alternatives, of which only one is correct, worth 90 points in total.

The test will consist of 50 questions, all with the same value (1.8 points each), dealing with content related to general areas of Nursing knowledge (Unified Health System – SUS, Systematization of Nursing Care – SAE, Ethics/Deontology and Management) and the themes of the IFF/Fiocruz Nursing Residency Programs (Women’s Health Nursing; Neonatal Nursing; Pediatric Nursing; Infection Control; Breastfeeding).

On-site Curriculum Analysis

This test will be of a qualifying nature and will be worth a maximum of 10 points, and is scheduled to be held on the date, place and time specified in the Public Notice (General Calendar).

The analysis of the in-person curriculum and its documentary evidence are integral and mandatory parts of the selection process and, the failure to present the required documentation, implies the summary elimination of the candidate.

