Eduardo celebrates first goals for Botafogo and sees the team adjusting: ‘You have to be patient’

Edward was the guy who won the Botafogo 3-1 over Fortaleza, last Sunday, for Brazilian championship, by scoring two goals. In an interview with the website “GE”, the player told the feeling of swinging the nets with the white shirt.

– I’m really happy. We are in that expectation, anxious to get the first goal. It was a very big emotion. My last goal had been in May, if I’m not mistaken. But we miss you. Two, three games go by and we already miss them – admitted Eduardo.

The midfielder recalled his arrival at the club and the adaptation process.

– First, it was an adaptation, right? I spent 13 years away. Arrive and play right away… It was an adaptation, the first games. But I’m really on good terms with everyone. New athletes also arrived recently, and we are getting to know each other, knowing where the other is on the field, what they do… So it takes a little while, it takes a little longer. I’m super happy, super happy with the group. The staff welcomed me very well and now we are trying to do the same with the people who have just arrived – explained Eduardo, who sees the team evolving.

– Football, not only here in Brazil, but all over the world, is a result, right? People don’t want to wait. The process is not an easy thing. How many players were changed? New players have arrived and it’s not an easy thing, overnight. It will come and say that it was invested, so now the team has to win, but it is not like that. You have to have that patience, that calm. As happened in the game against Fortaleza, we had already been playing well in other games and it turned out that, against Fortaleza, we won – he concluded.