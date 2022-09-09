Elizabeth II sent message to Brazil for 200 years of Independence – International

Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip began the symbolic work on the Rio-Niteri bridge, in Rio de Janeiro (photo: National Archives)

Queen Elizabeth II, who died this Thursday (8/9), at the age of 96, sent a message to Brazil in honor of the 200th anniversary of the country’s independence, celebrated this Wednesday (7/9).

In a statement released by the interim ambassador of Great Britain in Brasilia, Melanie Hopkins, the queen spoke of her visit to the country in 1968 and wished for “hope and determination to overcome global challenges”.

In her only visit to Brazil, Elizabeth II visited Recife, Salvador, Brasilia, So Paulo, Campinas and Rio de Janeiro, from November 1 to 11, 1968. The monarch attended a game at Maracan, where she met Pel, in addition to having watched to a Carnival parade and symbolically having started work on the Rio-Niteri bridge.

In Brasilia, she was presented with a couple of jaguars, which were sent to a zoo in the United Kingdom.

Addressed “to the president and people of Brazil”, the message is a symbol of Brazil’s importance to the United Kingdom, according to the ambassador. “In the midst of celebrating the important occasion of 200 years of independence, I would like to congratulate Your Excellency and send my congratulations to the people of the Federative Republic of Brazil, remembering with affection my visit to the country in 1968. May we continue to work with hope and determination to overcome global challenges together”, said the queen.

Buckingham Palace announced Thursday afternoon that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at the age of 96. She was in medical care at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Elizabeth II was the longest-lived monarch in UK history. Her reign began in 1952 and lasted over 70 years. In the statement, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen had died peacefully.

Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles assumes the throne and the post of Head of State of the United Kingdom and 14 Kingdoms of the Commonwealth of Nations. Two days ago, Elizabeth II made a public appearance swearing in Liz Truss as British Prime Minister. This Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced concern about the state of health of the Queen. Members of the royal family were summoned to Balmoral Castle, where they were together in the monarch’s last moments.

* Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Prata