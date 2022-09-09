EMERGENCY AID: Government reveals that new payment will be made in SEPTEMBER and beneficiaries hurry; see who receives

Single parents head of single-parent families can consult if they will be included in the new round of the Emergency Aid retroactive. In principle, the procedure must be carried out on the Dataprev portal. Parents are being assisted for having received the simple aid bills.

Firstly, the first payments were made in January, at the time, around 823,400 single parents were covered. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, more than 1.2 million people will be served in total. Thus, about 450,000 citizens still have to receive.

However, to access the retroactive portion it is necessary:

Have received at least one of the five installments distributed between April and August 2020;

Being a male head of a single parent family;

Prove that you do not have a spouse or partner;

Caring for children or children under the age of 18 alone;

Be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

Have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid;

Be registered in CadÚnico until April 2, 2020;

Have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020.

How to consult the retroactive Emergency Aid?

Access the Dataprev website, using the Gov.br login; Fill in the field with your Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF); With your full name; and With your mother’s full name (or select the “unknown mother” option); Enter your date of birth in the requested field; Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are human; Click on “SEND”.

What is the value of retroactive Emergency Aid?

The value of the retroactive installment can vary from R$600 to R$3,000, depending on the month in which the program was entered. Remembering that the installments distributed between April and August 2020 are being quoted. Check it out:

Whoever received 5 simple installments of the program receives R$ 3,000.00;

The person who started receiving in May 2020 receives BRL 2,400.00;

The person who started receiving in June 2020 receives R$ 1,800.00;

The person who started receiving in July 2020 receives R$ 1,200.00;

The one who started receiving in August 2020 receives R$ 600.00.

emergency aid

The Federal Government started paying its Emergency Aid at the beginning of 2020. At the time, the text was approved by the National Congress. During that year, the benefit reached almost 70 million people and was paid until the month of December.

In the first years of 2021, between January and March, the Government decided not to make any kind of payments. However, it didn’t take long. After a lot of pressure and the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government decided to resume payments in April 2021.

Soon, in the new phase of payments, Auxílio Emergencial returned in a smaller version of the project. According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, this time the transfers reached more than 39 million people with payments of a maximum of R$378.