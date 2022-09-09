‘end of the world’ glacier collapse could come sooner than expected, new images indicate

BBC General

posted on 08/09/2022 10:57 / updated on 08/09/2022 10:57



(credit: ALEXANDRA MAZUR/UNIVERSITY OF GOTHENBURG)

Practically the size of the State of Paraná or the United Kingdom, the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is subject to constant monitoring – and a work published in early September shows that the collapse of part of this gigantic structure could happen faster than expected. .

With the complete melting of this colossus, the level of the oceans could rise between 0.9 and 3 meters, scientists project.





And that, in turn, could pose a threat to about 40% of the human population that, according to the United Nations (UN), lives in coastal regions or areas close to the sea.

To reach these conclusions, a group of scientists from several countries decided to analyze the past of this glacier to project what its future could be.

ice dive

The article, published in the journal Nature Geoscience, describes in detail the research work carried out by experts from various institutions in the United States, United Kingdom and Sweden.

They analyzed the sea floor near the glacier and the geological formations that are found there.

For that, they turned to Rán, an orange motorized robot capable of withstanding extreme conditions of temperature and pressure.

During an expedition carried out in 2019, the equipment spent 20 hours collecting images and data from the ocean floor that is exactly in front of Thwaites and is known in English as doomsday glacier (or ‘end of the world glacier’, in free translation).

During that time, he searched an area equivalent to the city of Houston, in the United States, at a depth of 700 meters.

This allowed scientists to gain clues about the glacier’s past, including times when it also experienced significant retreats and melts.

“This was a pioneering study of the ocean floor, which was only possible thanks to recent technological advances,” described physical oceanographer Anna Wåhlin, from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, in a press release.

“The images collected by Rán give us vital information about the processes that take place at the junction between the glacier and the ocean floor”, he adds.

The results

The sea scan detected 160 parallel ridges, which are geological “footprints” on the glacier’s former retreats.

“It’s like you’re looking at a tidal gauge on the seafloor,” summarized marine geophysicist Alastair Graham, from the University of South Florida, USA, and lead author of the paper.

“It really impressed me how beautiful the data obtained is,” he adds.

According to experts, the new information serves as a kind of “crystal ball” about Thwaites: by revealing what happened in the past, it helps to understand what may happen in the near future.

And what do the results show? At some point in the last 200 years, the front of the glacier lost contact with the seafloor and retreated (or collapsed) at a rate of 2.1 kilometers per year.

This phenomenon would have happened in a short period of time, less than six months.

This recoil speed of 2.1 km per year would represent double the rate documented between 2011 and 2019 through satellite imagery.

“Our results suggest that very rapid retreats have occurred in the glacier over the past two centuries,” concluded Graham.

“Thwaites is really holding itself ‘on its fingertips’ today, and we must be prepared for big changes on small timescales in the future — even from one year to the next,” said marine geophysicist Robert Larter, co-author of the work and member of the British Antarctic Survey group.

BBC

Obviously, the findings need to be confirmed by other studies in the area. Even so, the research represents a change in perspective, say the experts.

It was once thought that ice sheets in Antarctica were slow to respond to changes in the environment — but recent geological clues show that this could happen much faster than expected.

And, as mentioned at the beginning of the report, the dumping of billions of tons of ice into the ocean each year reinforces the impact these changes can have around the world, especially in coastal cities.

Scientists analyzing the region calculate that the total loss of Thwaites and nearby glaciers would represent a 0.9 to 3 meter rise in sea level.

– This text was published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-62834967

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!