ESPN presenter gets sick live during show

Antero Greco felt sick during ESPN's show

Photo: Playback/ESPN

the journalist Antero Greco felt sick during the presentation of the sportscenterattraction of ESPN, in the early hours of this Friday, 9.

Filipe Mota, who shared the bench with Antero, questioned his colleague about the behavior of the São Paulo fans in the team’s classification against Atlético-GO in Morumbi. It was at this point that the commentator began to show signs that he was not doing well.

“I’m seeing a São Paulo that starts to have, in fact, it’s…”, said Antero, already struggling to continue his reasoning. “… A support from their fans that at times, … high, they didn’t have. It’s impressive. The fans of São Paulo reminds me of the fans of Palmeiras and Corinthians when their teams were…”, he tried to complete by signaling to Mota to resume the floor.

The presenter asked if Antero was ok, he said no and the break was called. On the way back, after five minutes, Mota tried to reassure the viewers: “Sports fans, we’re back. You noticed in the last block Antero Greco didn’t feel well. He’s being attended to next to the studio. He’s fine, he’s better , but it won’t be able to continue in our program”.

O Earth tried to contact Antero Greco, but still did not get a response.

